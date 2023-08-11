Karan and Kartik inaugurate 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The much-anticipated 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) commenced on August 10 with an inauguration press conference, marked by the presence of several prominent Bollywood personalities and luminaries. The event was inaugurated by Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Varma.

Several pictures from the film festival are currently circulating on social media. In one such picture, Karan and Kartik could be seen posing together for the camera.

For the unversed, Kartik and Karan were supposed to work on the sequel to Dharma Productions’ 2008 film Dostana starring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Abhishek Bachchan. The sequel also had Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya on the cast. However, KJo had to shelve the project following some differences with Kartik.

On being asked by an Indo-Australian media outlet present at the press conference about them working together, Karan said, “We did attempt to work together once in the past but that didn’t materialise. But we are working together on something. Hopefully, this will materialise.”

Meanwhile, Kartik will be honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the annual awards Gala night on August 11.

IFFM will also showcase multiple screenings of Kartik’s films including Satyaprem Ki Katha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. IFFM will also pay tribute to the filmmaker Karan Johar by celebrating his visionary storytelling, and his unwavering passion for cinema. The festival will showcase Johar’s exceptional contribution to Indian cinema by hosting a series of events and special screenings in his honor.

