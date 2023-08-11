24.1 C
Entertainment

Beyonce rocks a Gaurav Gupta outfit during Renaissance world tour

By: Shelbin MS

Ace designer Gaurav Gupta is leaving no stone unturned to steal global attention with his collection. After Cardi B, pop queen Beyonce was recently spotted wearing a Gaurav Gupta outfit on stage during her ongoing Renaissance Tour.

Gupta took to Instagram and shared pictures of Beyonce in which she is seen acing her fashionable avatar in a crystal bodysuit and legging boots by the designer.

Sharing more details about the ensemble he designed for Beyonce, Gaurav Gupta said, “Beyonce is an absolute epitome of hope, infinity, and freedom. Her presence, aura, and magnanimity spread freedom and power in the world. We custom-made the Infinity Crystal Bodysuit for her inspired by the new logo of Gaurav Gupta Couture – keeping it true to her iconic Renaissance World Tour! This magical collaboration is a very beautiful personal moment for me, my team, and the brand. We are so grateful for our amazing partnership with Hema of Maison Bose for making this happen so seamlessly.”

 

Indian fashion lovers beamed with pride seeing Beyonce in Gaurav Gupta’s creation.

Reacting to the pictures, a social media user commented, “Wow. Wow. Gaurav Gupta unstoppable.”

“This is huge GG, so damnnn proud,” another one wrote.

This is not the first time that Gaurav Gupta’s creations have found favour with international celebrities.

Earlier in July 2023, rapper Cardi B made heads turn at Paris Fashion Week in Gaurav Gupta’s green gown.

Cardi also sported Gaurav Gupta’s outfit at Grammys 2023.

Gaurav Gupta recently garnered appreciation at India Couture Week as well.  Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned muse for him.

