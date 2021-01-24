Ace Director Ram Gopal Varma or RGV, as he is fondly addressed, is back with his pet genre, gangster-crime movies with his upcoming film ‘D Company’. The producers SPARK company launched the much awaited trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming directorial, ‘D Company’, after the poster created a huge buzz and interest among the audiences.

The film ‘D Company’ is the true story behind how a street gang in Mumbai headed by a visionary called Dawood Ibrahim rose up to become the world’s most dangerous criminal organisation. The film is not a biopic of just Dawood Ibrahim but that of the entire ‘D Company’ from its initiation to its growth as the most dreaded organisation in the entire criminal history of India.

Talking about the same. RGV said, “This is my dream project and my research on the subject matter of ‘D Company’ came from my extensive interactions over the last 20 years with gangsters to encounter cops to middlemen of the underworld and also many film people who were involved with the underworld. I have always been intrigued to tell the uniqueness of the Indian underworld and its strange and weird mix where everyone from criminals to politicians to cops to film stars were hopping into each other’s beds.”

“Though Mafia stories have been told multiple times, but the film ‘D Company’ intends to realistically capture both the characters and incidents responsible for the creation of the most powerful criminal organisation ever in India named after its leader Dawood Ibrahim, who along with his protégée Chota Rajan, held Mumbai city in an iron grip for many decades.”, he added.

The trailer is fresh and promised an interesting and intriguing plot after a long time from RGV. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Spark Company , ‘D Company’ is going to be a mother of a gangster film to hit the theatres very soon in 2021