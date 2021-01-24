Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal boast of a long resume of critically and commercially successful comedy films together. Some of their most successful comic-capers together include Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Welcome (2007), and Oh My God (2012).

Rumours about them joining forces again for Hera Pheri 3 have hit the headlines multiple times over the past several years. However, no rumour ever came to fruition. But now, an online publication has just revealed that the duo is set to reunite for another sequel than Hera Pheri 3.

The publication reports that Kumar and Rawal have given their nod to headline the sequel of their much-loved social comedy, Oh My God. Apart from playing the male lead, Kumar will also produce the film in association with Ashwin Varde.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know tells the publication, “Akshay, Paresh, Ashwin and the entire gang have been keen to make Oh My God 2 for the longest time and have been brainstorming on different ideas to come up with a story that is better than the first part. And after several years of research and brainstorming, they have finally locked a script that does justice to the legacy of first part.”

The source goes on to add that Kumar himself has been involved in developing the script of OMG 2 over the past six months. “Even as he was shooting for Atrangi Re, he was in constant touch with Ashwin over the script of Oh My God and in fact the two even met on the set in Delhi to discuss on the pre-production process, other members of the cast and the way forward. The script is locked, and the film is ready to go on the floors as early as summer 2021,” adds the source.

The makers are expected to formally announcement the film along with the director and the rest of the cast soon.

