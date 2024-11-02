12 C
New York
Saturday, November 2, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline news'Desi President' could strengthen US-India relations: Raja Krishnamoorthi on Kamala Harris in...
Headline news

‘Desi President’ could strengthen US-India relations: Raja Krishnamoorthi on Kamala Harris in 2024 election

By: vibhuti

Date:

US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat from Illinois, leaves the stage after speaking on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 22, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president today at the DNC which ran from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has expressed optimism for Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy, emphasizing how her Indian heritage could deepen ties between the United States and India.

In a recent interview with ANI, the Illinois Congressman stated that a ‘Desi President’ in Harris could have a unique influence on bilateral relations due to her personal and cultural connection with India.

“Kamala Harris, as the first ‘Desi’ President of the United States, would help to strengthen those bonds,” Krishnamoorthi noted, mentioning her familiarity with Indian culture from family visits and values instilled by her mother.

In a tight race, Krishnamoorthi anticipates Harris will “prevail” despite expected delays in counting votes in some pivotal states. While he expressed hope in her strategic approach to foreign policy, he also contrasted her potential presidency with Donald Trump’s. According to Krishnamoorthi, a Trump presidency would likely pursue a “transactional” foreign policy, particularly impacting trade and market negotiations, whereas Harris is expected to prioritize “strategic convergences.” Like President Joe Biden, Harris sees India as a critical partner, especially regarding security concerns related to China.

While Harris’ Indian heritage could symbolically connect her to many Indian Americans, recent surveys show a dip in her popularity within the community compared to 2020. A study by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace shows that only 61% of Indian American respondents support Harris, down from the 65% who supported Biden in the last election. Additionally, fewer identify as Democrats, dropping from 56% in 2020 to 47%, while support for the Republican Party, represented by Trump, has seen a slight rise.

- Advertisement -

Regardless of election outcomes, Krishnamoorthi stressed that the U.S.-India relationship continues to grow on many fronts, from trade to technology and defense. He summarized, “About India, regardless of who is elected as the president, the relationship with India is growing stronger. It’s covering more subjects, it’s growing deeper.”

A meme circulating on social media captures the hopeful sentiment around Harris. Playing on the dual meanings of “Kamala”—a lotus in Sanskrit and a possible future “POTUS” in America—this symbolism reflects the optimism of some Indian Americans who see her heritage as an asset for India-US relations. However, the recent polling data indicates that Harris may face challenges in mobilizing Indian American support, particularly in an environment where political affiliations within the community are shifting.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Donald Trump criticizes Biden-Harris administration over Hindu rights, pledges to stand with Hindu Americans

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their daughter’s name Dua Padukone Singh | Check post

Entertainment 0
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans this...

Tilda launches limited-edition tin in partnership with Lovo

Business 0
TILDA has announced the launch of its 2024 limited-edition...

Malaika Arora posts cryptic message after Arjun Kapoor confirms breakup: “Touching a heart…”

Entertainment 0
Following Arjun Kapoor's recent confirmation of his single status...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc