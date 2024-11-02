‘Desi President’ could strengthen US-India relations: Raja Krishnamoorthi on Kamala Harris in 2024 election

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has expressed optimism for Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy, emphasizing how her Indian heritage could deepen ties between the United States and India.

In a recent interview with ANI, the Illinois Congressman stated that a ‘Desi President’ in Harris could have a unique influence on bilateral relations due to her personal and cultural connection with India.

“Kamala Harris, as the first ‘Desi’ President of the United States, would help to strengthen those bonds,” Krishnamoorthi noted, mentioning her familiarity with Indian culture from family visits and values instilled by her mother.

#WATCH | Illinois, US: On Indian American voters, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says, “It’s only natural that for a community as large as Indian Americans, more than 5 million people in America, that there is going to be a diversity of opinions about who they support. That’s… pic.twitter.com/qX92Il6XKL — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2024

In a tight race, Krishnamoorthi anticipates Harris will “prevail” despite expected delays in counting votes in some pivotal states. While he expressed hope in her strategic approach to foreign policy, he also contrasted her potential presidency with Donald Trump’s. According to Krishnamoorthi, a Trump presidency would likely pursue a “transactional” foreign policy, particularly impacting trade and market negotiations, whereas Harris is expected to prioritize “strategic convergences.” Like President Joe Biden, Harris sees India as a critical partner, especially regarding security concerns related to China.

While Harris’ Indian heritage could symbolically connect her to many Indian Americans, recent surveys show a dip in her popularity within the community compared to 2020. A study by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace shows that only 61% of Indian American respondents support Harris, down from the 65% who supported Biden in the last election. Additionally, fewer identify as Democrats, dropping from 56% in 2020 to 47%, while support for the Republican Party, represented by Trump, has seen a slight rise.

Regardless of election outcomes, Krishnamoorthi stressed that the U.S.-India relationship continues to grow on many fronts, from trade to technology and defense. He summarized, “About India, regardless of who is elected as the president, the relationship with India is growing stronger. It’s covering more subjects, it’s growing deeper.”

A meme circulating on social media captures the hopeful sentiment around Harris. Playing on the dual meanings of “Kamala”—a lotus in Sanskrit and a possible future “POTUS” in America—this symbolism reflects the optimism of some Indian Americans who see her heritage as an asset for India-US relations. However, the recent polling data indicates that Harris may face challenges in mobilizing Indian American support, particularly in an environment where political affiliations within the community are shifting.