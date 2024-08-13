Probe on after 10-year-old Indian American girl dies from shooting in South Carolina

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 10-year-old boy, Dahillian M Patel, has died following a shooting incident. Patel was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday after his grandfather called first responders. He passed away on Wednesday, as confirmed by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Greg Shore noted, “The sheriff’s department is still trying to determine how the gun was fired and who fired the gun.” At the time of the incident, Patel was at home with his younger brother and grandfather.

“It’s so tragic. Any child that passes away, especially in a situation like this, it affects the community—not only the family, but the school, the church, the neighborhood, the family, the whole community, and especially our first responders, those that responded initially, those that cared for this child, the hospital staff that worked diligently to try to save him. It has a big effect on all of us,” Shore added.

Patel was a recent fifth-grade student at Midway Elementary School in Anderson School District Five. In response to the incident, the school district has provided additional staff to support students and staff. “Additional staff members have been at Midway to help students and staff process this event, and these resources will stay in place as we continue to grieve for this child and his family,” the district said.

An autopsy is scheduled to assist with the ongoing investigation. Detectives are working with the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to decide if any criminal charges will be filed.