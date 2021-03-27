Priyanka Chopra is a global star now. After making a mark in the Hindi film industry, the actress has been doing quite well internationally. However, her fans in India are always keen to know which will be her next Bollywood film.

PeeCee’s last Hindi film was The Sky Is Pink. The movie had failed to make a mark at the box office, but Priyanka had impressed everyone with her performance in it.

Recently, during a Twitter chat with her fans, a fan of the actress asked her, “What’s your next upcoming bollywood movie?” To this Priyanka replied, “Next year!!!”

Well, we are sure fans of Priyanka are quite happy to know that the actress will have a Hindi release next year.

Meanwhile, PeeCee has some interesting international projects in her kitty. She will be seen in movies like The Matrix 4 and Text For You, and Amazon Studios series Citadel.

Citadel also stars Richard Madden, and during the Twitter chat, a fan of the actress asked her, “How is it shooting with Richard? #AskPCJ.” To this PeeCee replied, “. @_richardmadden is the best. So much fun @gandhirks #Citadel.”

Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger which released on Netflix. The actress received positive reviews for her performance in it.