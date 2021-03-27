Akshay Kumar has multiple films releasing this year and one of them is Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles, and today, Akshay has wrapped up the shooting of the film.

The actor took to Twitter to share a picture from the last day of the shoot. He tweeted, “It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai . Also a big thank you to my co-stars #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma.”

Looking at the picture shared by Akshay, people on social media are wondering if the actir plays the role of a magician in the film.

Akshay had started shooting for the film in December last year. He had tweeted about it, “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched : Lights, Camera, Action Grinning Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai . Need all your love and best wishes An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma.”

It is said that Akshay won’t be seen as a lead in Atrangi Re. He has a very pivotal and special role in the film. The movie is slated to release on 6th August 2021.

Talking about other films of the actor, Akshay will be seen in movies like Sooryavanshi, Bellbottom, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, and Ram Setu.