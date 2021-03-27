Today South star Ram Charan celebrates his 36th birthday. Yesterday, the makers of RRR had unveiled a new poster of film featuring the actor, and today, the makers of Acharya have released a poster which features Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the poster. He tweeted, “ఆచార్య “సిద్ధ ” … #HappyBirthdayRamcharan #Siddha #Acharya #AcharyaOnMay13.”

Replying to his father, Ram Charan tweeted, “Acting along side you is more than just a dream come true Nanna! Thank you. Can’t ask for a better birthday gift! You are my #Acharya @KChiruTweets #Siddha.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. The movie, which is slated to release on 13th May 2021, is one of the most awaited Telugu films.

Yesterday, while sharing the poster of RRR, Ram Charan had tweeted, “Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It’s my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju Fire #RRR #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies.”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The movie will hit the big screens on 13th October 2021. It is a Telugu film, but the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. It is touted to be one of the biggest pan-India films.