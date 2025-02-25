NYC cancels $220 million Roosevelt Hotel deal amid Trump’s pressure on migrant housing

NYC Cancels Roosevelt Hotel Migrant Shelter Deal After Backlash

New York City has officially terminated a $220 million agreement with Pakistan’s government-owned Roosevelt Hotel, which had been operating as a shelter for migrants. The decision comes after significant pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, who have been vocal against using taxpayer funds to house undocumented immigrants.

The Roosevelt Hotel, a historic Manhattan property owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had been functioning as an asylum arrival center and humanitarian emergency shelter for migrants since May 2023. With 1,025 rooms rented at $200 per night, the arrangement was part of Mayor Eric Adams’ strategy to manage the overwhelming influx of asylum seekers into New York.

However, the deal quickly became controversial as images of migrants camping outside the hotel surfaced, triggering protests. Trump and other conservative figures criticized the Democratic leadership for accommodating illegal immigrants in luxury hotels using public funds.

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the cancellation of the deal in a social media post, stating:

Our administration has skillfully managed this crisis, with over 232,000 migrants coming to our city seeking shelter in the last three years. The Roosevelt Hotel was where we processed 75% of those who came into our care, and it was critical to our effective operations. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 24, 2025

- Advertisement -

Trump, a staunch critic of Biden’s immigration policies, intensified his attacks on the administration over its handling of the migrant crisis. He accused the Biden administration of secretly spending $59 million on a luxury hotel to house migrants.

MAGA leader Vivek Ramaswamy further condemned the deal, highlighting the involvement of a foreign government:

“A taxpayer-funded hotel for illegal migrants is owned by the Pakistani government which means NYC taxpayers are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegals in our own country. This is nuts.”

— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 1, 2024

Trump-aligned figures, including billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, also weighed in on the controversy. Musk alleged that the city had been paying twice the standard rate for rooms, exacerbating public frustration over mismanagement of taxpayer funds.

Amid the mounting pressure, Trump’s influence led to the freezing of $80 million in FEMA funds allocated for NYC’s migrant support system. This financial setback further pushed city officials to reevaluate their agreements, ultimately leading to the Roosevelt Hotel deal’s termination.

With the closure of Roosevelt Hotel as a migrant shelter, NYC must now find alternative housing solutions for the asylum seekers it has been accommodating. The move also signals a **larger shift in immigration