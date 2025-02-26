Indian-American lawmakers take oath on the Bhagavad Gita emphasizing Hindu roots

Indian-American Lawmakers Take Oath on Gita, Honor Heritage

Indian Americans continue to maintain a strong connection with their religious and cultural heritage, even after living in the United States for multiple generations. This deep-rooted faith was evident when several Indian American lawmakers took their oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita, reaffirming their commitment to Hindu values.

“Indian Americans living in America for two-three generations are still connected to their religious and cultural roots. Such is the power of our Hindu Dharma,” said Sriraj Nair, spokesperson for Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

“I look forward to being able to… focus on ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.” –Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n66WZ2PdDD — Woke Hunter (@thew0kehunter) February 21, 2025

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu American elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, set a precedent by taking her oath on the Bhagavad Gita. She expressed immense pride in her Hindu identity, stating that the sacred text has provided her with peace and strength during difficult times. “The Gita has been a tremendous source of inner peace and strength through many tough challenges in life, including being in the midst of death and turmoil while serving America in the Middle East,” said Gabbard.

Similarly, Suhas Subramanyam, the first Indian American elected from the East Coast, also took his oath on the Bhagavad Gita. Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi read a passage from the Gita at a bipartisan interfaith prayer service on the first day of the 119th Congress. Kash Patel, appointed as the ninth Director of the FBI, followed suit by taking his oath on the Bhagavad Gita.

The U.S., a multicultural and multi-religious nation, allows lawmakers the freedom to swear their oaths on religious texts of their choice. This inclusivity has been widely appreciated. In contrast, Indian Members of Parliament take their oath on the Constitution. Despite their assimilation into American society, many Indian Americans still identify strongly with their Hindu heritage.

One such figure is Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon, a Chennai-born Indian American business leader and musician. A globally recognized artist, Tandon won the prestigious Grammy Award for her album Triveni, where she fused ancient Sanskrit mantras and Vedic chants with Western music.

The first track in Triveni is The Pathway to Light, featuring the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, a sacred verse from the Rigveda dedicated to Lord Shiva. The mantra is revered for its spiritual and healing powers:

“Om Tryambakam Yajamahe. Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Urvarukamiva Bandhanam. Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat.”

The mantra invokes Lord Shiva, seeking liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Tandon has received messages from people across the world expressing their interest in this chant. She believes in making it accessible to everyone, as it has profoundly impacted her life.

This growing recognition of Hindu traditions among Indian Americans highlights their enduring spiritual and cultural ties, even as they achieve success in diverse fields.