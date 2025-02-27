Donald Trump unveils ‘gold card’ Visa: New pathway for Indian graduates in the US

Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Visa: A New Opportunity for Indian Graduates

In a significant move aimed at benefiting Indian students and skilled graduates, US President Donald Trump introduced the ‘Gold Card’ visa program during his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The initiative offers a new pathway to US citizenship for wealthy foreign investors and a recruitment solution for American companies looking to hire top talent from US universities.

The newly unveiled Gold Card system allows American companies to hire skilled graduates from top-tier US institutions such as Harvard, Yale, and the Wharton School of Finance. Trump highlighted the current challenges faced by international students who excel academically but face uncertainty in securing work visas post-graduation. Under the new system, companies can purchase a Gold Card and use it to hire foreign graduates, ensuring they can remain in the country.

“A person comes from India, China, Japan—many different places. They study at the best universities, graduate at the top of their class, and receive job offers. But those offers are often rescinded because their visa status is unclear,” Trump explained.

Trump emphasized that this program is designed to attract and retain highly skilled individuals while also contributing to the US economy. Companies purchasing the Gold Card can use it as a recruitment tool, ensuring that top international talent is not lost due to immigration hurdles.

“I want these people to stay in the country. If a company needs to hire them, they can buy a Gold Card. The money generated from these purchases will also help pay down our national debt,” Trump stated, suggesting that the program will be a financial asset for the government.

The Gold Card program is being seen as a strategic move to enhance the US job market while simultaneously bolstering the economy. Trump expressed confidence that businesses would adopt the initiative enthusiastically, saying, “I hope the Gold Cards will sell like crazy.”

Beyond recruitment, Trump also framed the initiative as a broader economic strategy. He argued that businesses operating within the US will benefit from a tariff-free environment, while those outside will face import tariffs. “If you are in the country, there’s no tariff. If you’re outside, you have to pay tariffs. It’s going to be a great investment,” he said.

Trump also criticized the current immigration system, calling it inefficient and underutilized as an economic tool. He believes the Gold Card program will fill this gap by incentivizing productive individuals to contribute to the US economy.

The announcement has been met with keen interest, particularly among Indian students and professionals in the US. Given the significant number of Indian graduates pursuing higher education in American universities, the Gold Card visa could provide a much-needed solution to the uncertainties surrounding work visas and long-term residency.

Trump’s latest immigration policy underscores his administration’s focus on economic growth and job creation, making the Gold Card visa a landmark initiative in US-India professional relations.