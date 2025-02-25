Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor, calling him ‘smart and strong’

Trump Backs Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has officially endorsed biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the Ohio governor race, calling him “Young, Strong, and Smart.” The Indian-American politician, who recently launched his campaign, expressed his gratitude for the endorsement and vowed to make Ohio the “top state in the country.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump expressed his full confidence in Ramaswamy’s leadership abilities, stating:

“He’s Young, Strong, and Smart! He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!”

Trump further emphasized that he knows Ramaswamy well, having previously competed against him, and described him as “something special.”

Ramaswamy, who formally launched his gubernatorial campaign on Monday, responded to Trump’s endorsement with enthusiasm. He thanked the former President on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“Thank you President Trump. I’m truly honored to have your endorsement. We’re behind you all the way & we will Make Ohio Great Again!”

Trump’s endorsement comes after a shifting stance on Ramaswamy. During the Republican primary in January 2024, Trump had criticized him, claiming he was “not MAGA” and had engaged in “deceitful campaign tricks.” The endorsement now signals a significant reconciliation between the two Republican figures.

Alongside Trump, DOGE head and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk also threw his support behind Ramaswamy, posting on X:

“Good luck, you have my full endorsement!”

Ramaswamy acknowledged Musk’s support, responding:

“Elon, thank you. Let’s roll!”

Ramaswamy’s bid for Ohio governor follows his resignation from DOGE, which he maintained was a “mutual” decision. However, rumors circulated that Musk had forced him out, adding intrigue to his departure.

Speaking at a rally in Cincinnati, the Ohio native laid out his vision for the state’s future, focusing on economic growth and deregulation. He vowed to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles for businesses, stating:

“I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to start and grow a business… We will shred every excess regulation in this state. For every new regulation that gets on the books under my administration, we will require rescinding at least ten others before that regulation hits the books.”

Trump’s endorsement sparked excitement among MAGA supporters, with many taking to X to voice their approval. One user wrote:

“Mr. President, with your endorsement, Vivek will win Ohio!”

Another supporter praised Ramaswamy’s leadership potential, saying:

“Vivek has the right mix of youth, intelligence, and passion for America. With Trump’s backing, there’s no doubt he’ll bring fresh, bold leadership to Ohio. His dedication to our country and his ability to deliver results make him the perfect choice for governor. Ohio is in great hands with Vivek!”

Adding further strength to his campaign, Ramaswamy has enlisted Vice President JD Vance, a former U.S. Senate representative from Ohio, as his primary political adviser.

With high-profile endorsements from Trump, Musk, and other MAGA leaders, Ramaswamy is entering the Ohio governor race with a strong political backing, setting the stage for an intense and closely watched election.