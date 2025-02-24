12 Indians return to Delhi after being deported to Panama by the US

12 Indians Deported via Panama Arrive in Delhi Amid Scrutiny

Twelve Indian nationals who were deported to Panama by the US arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening, marking the first group returning from the Latin American nation following their deportation. Officials revealed that they were part of 299 undocumented migrants sent to Panama a few days ago as part of a mass deportation program under the Trump administration.

Over 300 Indians have already been deported to India this month on three separate flights. The group detained in Panama was later flown to Delhi via a commercial flight, with four deportees from Punjab continuing their journey to Amritsar on a domestic flight. The four individuals have been identified as Maninder Dutt (23) from Jalandhar, Jatinder Singh (34) from Patiala, Jugraj Singh (33), and Harpreet Singh (30) from Gurdaspur.

Preliminary reports indicate that they entered South America through European countries like the Netherlands and Spain before traveling through Surinam, Guyana, Colombia, and El Salvador to reach Panama. They allegedly paid large sums to illegal travel agents to facilitate their ‘dunki travel’ route.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed their arrival at Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport and stated that authorities are investigating the matter.

Previously, three batches of illegal Indian immigrants were deported from the US on February 5, 15, and 16 via US military aircraft. The landing of deportees in Amritsar sparked criticism from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who accused the Centre of trying to defame Punjab through these actions.