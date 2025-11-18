Nora Fatehi rejects all claims linking her to Mumbai drug case or Dawood Ibrahim network

Highlights:

Nora Fatehi denies any connection to alleged drug-related rave parties in Mumbai.

Actor calls herself an “easy target” and labels viral claims as “lies.”

Nora Fatehi says she does not attend parties and focuses solely on work and travel.

Allegations surfaced after detained trafficker’s reported statements to Mumbai Police. - Advertisement -

Nora Fatehi warns media outlets against misusing her name or image in false reports.

Nora Fatehi has issued a clear denial after her name appeared in media reports linking her to an alleged drug racket tied to parties in Mumbai. The actor described the claims as “lies” and said she has become an “easy target,” stressing that she has no connection to any drug-related activities or social circles associated with Dawood Ibrahim.

Her statement was posted on Instagram Stories, where she criticized the reports and explained her lifestyle and work commitments. The clarification came after her name surfaced in relation to events allegedly organized by detained trafficker Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, who reportedly mentioned several public figures while being questioned by police.

Nora Fatehi Says Media Reports Are Baseless

In her detailed Instagram note, Nora Fatehi wrote that she does not participate in the social activities being linked to her. According to her post, “I don’t go to parties… I’m constantly on flights… I’m a workaholic, I don’t have a personal life.” She added that her downtime is spent at home, at a beach in Dubai, or with her school friends.

Nora Fatehi emphasized that she maintains a schedule filled with work commitments, shoots, rehearsals, and international travel, leaving no time for nightlife or events. She urged readers and followers to avoid relying on speculative or sensational reports surrounding the Mumbai drug allegations.

The actor’s name appeared in some reports alongside other celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, after police began looking into Shaikh’s alleged party network. However, authorities have not issued a summons or initiated formal questioning of any celebrities mentioned.

Nora Fatehi and the Origin of the Drug Case Allegations

The controversy began after Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh was deported from Dubai and taken into custody by Mumbai Police. Shaikh is alleged to have organized late-night gatherings that involved attendees from Bollywood and other entertainment circles. In his statements, he reportedly listed several names, which led to wide social media circulation and extensive media coverage.

These unverified references triggered renewed public attention toward multiple actors, including Nora Fatehi, despite the absence of formal action by the Anti Narcotics Cell or other investigative units.

Nora Fatehi, however, has firmly dismissed any connection, stating that her lifestyle and routine contradict the nature of the allegations. She stressed that the reports have no factual basis.

Nora Fatehi Warns Against Misuse of Her Name

A significant portion of Nora Fatehi’s message focused on the media’s repeated mention of her name in unrelated controversies. In her post, she wrote, “Please refrain from using my name and image in situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy price!” She referenced previous attempts to associate her with news stories she believes were meant to damage her reputation.

The actor added that she will no longer remain silent when such claims surface. This latest statement indicates she intends to challenge future reports that she considers misleading or defamatory.

Nora Fatehi Maintains Focus on Work While Police Continue Inquiry

While the Mumbai Police inquiry into Shaikh’s activities continues, officials have not confirmed whether Nora Fatehi or any other public figures will be questioned. The focus remains on the alleged rave parties and individuals who may have been involved in the events described by Shaikh.

Nora Fatehi has stated that she remains fully focused on her professional commitments and international travel schedule. She reiterated that her personal life is private and unrelated to the claims circulating online.

The actor’s response positions her stance firmly: she denies involvement, rejects the rumors, and warns against further misuse of her identity.