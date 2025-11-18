SS Rajamouli says Mahesh Babu drew from Lord Rama in ‘Varanasi’ sequence shot over 60 days

Highlights:

Rajamouli says the Varanasi Ramayana sequence expanded far beyond initial plans

Mahesh Babu’s Rama-inspired appearance surprised the crew on the first day

Teaser leak linked to footage captured by an unauthorized drone

Priyanka Chopra features in a major role in the film

Team spent 60 days shooting the Varanasi block, treating each portion as a separate unit

SS Rajamouli said the Varanasi Ramayana block in his upcoming fantasy film grew into a major part of the project during script development. Speaking at the title reveal in Hyderabad, Rajamouli said the idea emerged while he was refining the story, and each draft deepened the segment. He described it as a stretch that connected him to a childhood interest in filming the Ramayana while still dealing with the scale of a modern production.

Rajamouli said he did not expect the sequence to reach this size. As he continued writing, the block became more detailed and required a more complex shoot. According to him, it turned into a section that would stay with him for years due to its creative and practical demands.

How Rajamouli Describes Mahesh Babu on Day One

Rajamouli recalled the moment Mahesh Babu entered the set wearing the Rama-style look for a short shoot. He said the crew went still for a moment. Rajamouli said he froze briefly and later realized he had made a photo of Mahesh his wallpaper before deleting it out of concern it could leak.

The full Varanasi block took 60 days to shoot. Rajamouli said each portion was treated like a separate film with its own team and plan. Some days finished early and others continued late, but he said the overall structure stayed intact.

Rajamouli on Mahesh Babu’s Presence in the Varanasi Block

Rajamouli said Mahesh carried “the charm of Krishna and the calm of Rama.” The actor plays Rudra in the film and appears in the teaser holding a trishul with a composed presence. Rajamouli said this visual sets the tone for the Varanasi stretch. The film includes scenes from Africa, shots from Antarctica, and glimpses of Lanka, but Rajamouli said the Ramayana sequence stands on its own as an independent section.

Rajamouli Addresses the Teaser Leak

Rajamouli also spoke about the teaser clip that leaked online. He said a drone captured test footage the team was running the night before the reveal. The video was then posted online as if it were an official release. Rajamouli said he was less angry and more tired, describing it as “one year of hard work.”

He said they had set up a large LED installation powered by more than 45 generators and still could not complete a clean rehearsal. During the public event, the teaser failed to load twice before working on the third attempt.

Rajamouli on the Film’s Release Timeline

The film is planned for a 2027 release. The teaser has already created speculation about the timeline and the mythological images woven into the short clip. Rajamouli did not clarify any theories and told viewers to wait for the full story.

Priyanka Chopra appears in a major role, marking her return to Indian cinema. Rajamouli said the team is focused on shaping the story and placing the Varanasi Ramayana block within the broader arc of the film.

He told the audience that the full narrative would explain the purpose of the sequence and its connection to the global chase shown in the teaser.