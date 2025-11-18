UK university honors Swaroop Sampat-Rawal for her work as a Bollywood actor turned educator

Highlights:

The University of Worcester awarded Swaroop Sampat-Rawal a new Fellowship, returning her to the campus where she completed her PhD.

The Bollywood actor-turned-educator described the honor as “full circle”.

Her work on drama-based life-skills education has been adopted by schools and NGOs across India.

The university previously awarded her an Honorary Doctorate in 2018. - Advertisement -

She will also receive the Education World Educational Researcher TREE Award for 2025–26.

The University of Worcester has awarded Swaroop Sampat-Rawal a new Fellowship recognizing her work in developing creative, drama-based learning models for children. The honor brings her back to the university where she completed her PhD on life-skills education, a program that has since been adopted by teachers and NGOs across India.

Sampat-Rawal, who was crowned Miss India in 1979, became well known on Indian television through Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. Despite her acting career, she pursued academic research focused on life-skills learning. She said her time at Worcester “changed” her, shaping the direction of her educational work.

Her PhD, completed in 2006, examined how drama can support children who are often left behind in traditional classrooms. The model gained traction among educators, and several organizations developed training initiatives based on her work. The Fellowship acknowledges the long-term influence of her research.

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal reflects on returning to the campus that shaped her academic work

Sampat-Rawal said receiving the Fellowship was more emotional than she expected. She reflected on her early years as a student at the university, adding, “I came here, and I excelled.” Staff at Worcester view her as an advocate for creative learning, and they note that she often visits the campus when in the UK, not as a celebrity but as someone reconnecting with mentors.

The university previously honored her with an Honorary Doctorate in 2018 for her contribution to education and social change. Her new Fellowship aligns with another 2025–26 recognition, the Education World Educational Researcher TREE Award. Together, these honors underline the reach of her education-focused career.

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal’s global impact on education

Her work has been recognized internationally. In 2019, she was named one of the top 10 teachers in the world by the Varkey Foundation’s Global Teacher Prize, bringing global attention to her approach to creative classroom methods. The recognition placed her on a list monitored by policymakers and education bodies.

Sampat-Rawal was also selected as one of about 100 experts to contribute to India’s national school curriculum rewrite. She said her training at Worcester taught her how to research “properly,” a skill she continues to apply in her classroom engagements and teacher workshops.

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal continues her work across India and the UK

Sampat-Rawal is active in writing, conducting workshops, and advocating for creative, drama-based learning in Indian schools. Her professional commitments take her between Mumbai and the UK. She has authored books and spoken at conferences, mentioning these achievements briefly while reflecting once again on Worcester, the institution where her academic journey began.

She is married to actor Paresh Rawal, and her work continues to bridge education, research, and community-based learning initiatives.