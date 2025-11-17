Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Orry listed in Mumbai drug probe linked to Dawood Ibrahim

Highlights:

Police remand notes list Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Orry and others in the Dawood-linked drug party probe

Statements from two key suspects describe drug parties in India and overseas

Accused say they handled logistics, supply chains and invitations for high-profile gatherings

Crime Branch verifying names; financial trail being reviewed by the Enforcement Directorate

Investigators assessing whether similar events were organized in Goa, Dubai and Thailand

A new set of police remand papers has brought several Bollywood names into the ongoing investigation into drug parties linked to Dawood Ibrahim. The details come from seized devices, interrogation notes and statements from two accused who have been cooperating with investigators since their arrest.

How the Dawood-linked drug party angle surfaced

According to Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), the information emerged during investigations into a mephedrone racket tied to Salim Dola, described as a long-time associate of Dawood Ibrahim and believed to have managed parts of the supply chain from Dubai.

Police say Dola’s son, Taher Dola, who was brought back from the UAE in August, admitted to helping organize several drug parties. These events reportedly took place in Mumbai and at offshore locations. The remand notes state clearly that he arranged the gatherings and supplied the drugs.

Names disclosed by Taher include Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Orry, Loka and filmmakers Abbas–Mustan, among others. Investigators have not commented further, but the names appear in the formal documents.

What the second accused said about the gatherings

Another suspect, Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, also known as “Lavish,” has provided additional details. He was deported from Dubai and arrested in the £24 million (₹252 crore) mephedrone case. Officers say he described hosting high-end drug parties attended by actors, rappers, filmmakers and a former MLA.

According to investigators, Lavish handled logistics including transportation, venues, guest coordination and drug supply. Police say his lifestyle aligned with earnings attributed to his role within the syndicate.

Dawood Ibrahim’s network and its link back to Bollywood

For the Crime Branch, the primary focus remains on the syndicate linked to Dawood Ibrahim. Both Taher and Lavish are described as close to Salim Dola, who is currently absconding and believed to be in Turkey. Police records suggest that Dola’s associates managed mephedrone distribution across seven to eight Indian states, with some of the supply routed internationally.

Investigators say confidential documents also reference relatives of Dawood Ibrahim attending some events. Shraddha Kapoor’s connection to Dawood’s family resurfaced only because she had portrayed Dawood’s sister in the 2017 film Haseena Parkar and appears in the same remand note as Alishah Parkar, Haseena Parkar’s son.

Next steps in the investigation

Police officers say they are verifying each name listed in the remand papers. Some of the individuals may be called in for questioning after cross-checking. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is examining the financial trail, including whether revenue from drug sales was routed through hawala channels or real estate transactions.

Investigators are also assessing whether other traffickers held similar parties in Goa, Dubai and Thailand. One officer said the list of names “keeps stretching” as more details emerge. No summons have been issued yet, but the Crime Branch has indicated that statements will be recorded individually as the case progresses.