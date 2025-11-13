R Madhavan says Indian men are now seen as entrepreneurs, not flirts

Highlights:

Madhavan says the perception of Indian men abroad has changed from being seen as flirts to being viewed as entrepreneurs.

He shared his thoughts on BookMyShow’s Unscripted series.

Madhavan believes Indian cinema has not yet captured the confident, modern Indian man seen globally.

He criticized the "filmyness" of the industry for limiting authentic storytelling.

Madhavan expressed interest in collaborating with younger filmmakers who bring fresh perspectives.

His upcoming films include De De Pyaar De 2 (releasing November 14, 2025) and Dhurandhar (releasing December 5, 2025).

Actor R Madhavan has shared his thoughts on how the perception of Indian men abroad has evolved, noting that the image of the “modern Indian man” has changed over the years. Speaking on BookMyShow’s Unscripted chat series, Madhavan reflected on how Indian men were once stereotyped but are now viewed in a new light internationally. The actor, who is known for films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, combined humor with observation as he discussed how societal and cinematic portrayals have lagged behind this global shift.

Madhavan on how Indian men are perceived abroad

R Madhavan recalled his experiences from his time overseas, pointing out how stereotypes about Indian men have shifted dramatically. “White women would look at us like we were there to hit on them,” he said, referring to his early experiences in bars abroad. However, he added that the scenario has changed now. “When an Indian enters a space, four white women walk towards us thinking we are entrepreneurs and want to say hello.”

According to Madhavan, this change is a reflection of India’s evolving global reputation and the success of Indian professionals in technology, business, and innovation. He noted that while Indian men are now seen as capable and confident in international settings, this modern image is not yet being represented in mainstream cinema. Madhavan believes that the film industry continues to rely on outdated notions that do not reflect today’s reality.

Madhavan on the “filmyness” of Indian cinema

R Madhavan also spoke candidly about the limitations within the Indian film industry, pointing out that its traditional mindset often restricts honest storytelling. “The thing getting in my way right now is the filmyness of the industry, the way they think,” he said.

He explained that the entertainment industry still focuses too heavily on glamour and star appeal rather than realistic narratives. Madhavan criticized the culture of trying to please mentors and influential figures instead of listening to audience expectations. He believes that this tendency prevents Indian cinema from evolving and keeps it disconnected from the changing realities of society.

Madhavan emphasized that authentic representation matters, especially as India’s global presence continues to expand. He suggested that filmmakers should embrace the modern Indian man — one who is self-assured, entrepreneurial, and represents the nation’s growing influence abroad.

Madhavan wants more collaboration with new filmmakers

Discussing his creative approach, R Madhavan expressed interest in working with younger directors who bring a fresh perspective to storytelling. He believes that collaboration between experienced actors and new voices can lead to meaningful change in the industry. “I have got experience, they have got fresh eyes. That mix can be something new,” he said.

Madhavan’s emphasis on collaboration reflects his ongoing effort to push creative boundaries and support narratives that move away from stereotypes. He said he is eager to see stories that mirror real-life transformations in how Indians are viewed globally, and how men from India today project confidence, intelligence, and success.

Madhavan’s upcoming projects: De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhurandhar

R Madhavan is currently preparing for the release of two major films — De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhurandhar. In De De Pyaar De 2, he stars alongside Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, and Gautami Kapoor. Directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series and Luv Films, the sequel to the 2019 hit is set to release on November 14, 2025.

He will also appear in Dhurandhar, which features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna. The film will hit theaters on December 5, 2025, and will later stream on Netflix.

Madhavan’s evolving perspective on representation

Through his remarks on Unscripted, R Madhavan underlined the growing need for authenticity in Indian cinema. His comments highlight the broader cultural shift in how Indian men are perceived worldwide — from being seen through stereotypical lenses to being recognized as successful professionals and innovators.

For Madhavan, cinema must evolve in tandem with these societal changes. His call for realism, coupled with his desire to work with the next generation of storytellers, signals a growing movement within the industry toward films that reflect India’s present-day identity rather than its past image.

By addressing both the humor and the truth in changing perceptions, R Madhavan has opened up a relevant conversation about how Indian men — and, by extension, India itself — are represented both on-screen and off-screen in an increasingly interconnected world.