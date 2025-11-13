Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian cinema with S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Globetrotter’

Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra’s first look as Mandakini in Globetrotter

Marks her return to Indian cinema after six years

Stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Title and teaser launch set for November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

Poster features Chopra in a yellow saree with a gun in hand

Acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has unveiled the first look of Priyanka Chopra from his upcoming global adventure film Globetrotter, marking the actor’s highly anticipated return to Indian cinema after six years. The poster, released on X (formerly Twitter), shows Priyanka Chopra dressed in a yellow saree, holding a pistol, and standing near a cliff. Rajamouli shared the image with the caption, “Welcome back, Desi Girl,” sparking widespread excitement among fans and the film industry.

The actor’s collaboration with Rajamouli, known for his large-scale storytelling and strong female characters, has drawn significant attention. Globetrotter also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles and is set to feature a blend of intense drama, global adventure, and action sequences.

First Look of Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini Revealed

The newly released image offers the first official glimpse of Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini. Unlike a standard promotional still, the poster appears to carry symbolic weight, reflecting Rajamouli’s style of portraying women as powerful figures in his cinematic universe. Chopra’s stance, the bold yellow attire, and the pistol all suggest that Mandakini will be a central and formidable character in the film.

Sharing the poster on her social media accounts, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “She is more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini.” Mahesh Babu, who also stars in Globetrotter, added, “And now she arrives.” Director Rajamouli followed up with his own comment: “Cannot wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of Mandakini.”

These posts together amplified the buzz surrounding the film, especially as it marks Chopra’s return to Indian screens after focusing on international projects for several years.

Priyanka Chopra’s Return to Indian Cinema

After a series of Hollywood roles, including Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and the Prime Video series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra is returning to the kind of grand, narrative-driven Indian cinema that established her as one of the country’s most recognizable stars. Her last Indian film appearance was in The Sky Is Pink (2019).

The collaboration with S.S. Rajamouli, whose recent works include RRR and Baahubali, signals a major cinematic event that blends global production values with strong Indian storytelling. For many fans, the return of Priyanka Chopra under Rajamouli’s direction represents a reunion of international reach and local storytelling power.

Upcoming Globetrotter Event at Ramoji Film City

The makers have confirmed that the official launch event for Globetrotter will take place on November 15 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The event is expected to be one of the biggest of the year, featuring performances by Shruti Haasan and rapper Divine. The teaser of the film will reportedly be showcased on the largest screen ever used for a film reveal in India.

The production of Globetrotter is being described as one of Rajamouli’s most ambitious undertakings, with shooting planned across multiple continents. The film’s storyline, though under wraps, is expected to explore themes of identity, courage, and destiny—recurring motifs in the filmmaker’s previous works.

Fan Reactions to Priyanka Chopra’s New Look

Within minutes of the first look going live, social media platforms flooded with reactions from fans and film enthusiasts. One user on X commented, “Priyanka in a saree holding a gun? Rajamouli’s universe just leveled up.” Another wrote, “The comeback we didn’t know we needed.”

Fan accounts dedicated to Priyanka Chopra shared comparisons between Mandakini and some of Chopra’s earlier roles, noting the shift toward a more action-oriented and layered character. Many also expressed excitement about seeing her share screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time.

The enthusiasm reflects the anticipation surrounding both Rajamouli’s storytelling and Chopra’s global presence, which she has built through years of work across industries.

What to Expect from Globetrotter

Globetrotter is slated for a 2026 global release, with plans for simultaneous distribution in multiple languages. The film is being positioned as a large-scale international production that will blend action, emotion, and mythological undertones—a hallmark of Rajamouli’s filmmaking.

For Priyanka Chopra, the film marks a significant milestone in her career trajectory, signaling a return to Indian cinema while continuing to engage a global audience. The combination of Rajamouli’s direction, Mahesh Babu’s star power, and Chopra’s worldwide recognition has positioned Globetrotter as one of the most awaited films of the coming year.