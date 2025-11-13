Sabrina Carpenter takes the lead in Universal’s new ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical

Highlights:

Sabrina Carpenter will lead Universal’s Alice in Wonderland-inspired musical.

The film is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers).

Carpenter will also produce alongside Marc Platt Productions and Alloy Entertainment.

The project follows her six Grammy nominations for Man's Best Friend.

It marks Sabrina Carpenter’s first major studio film role.

Production is being overseen by Universal’s Ryan Jones and Jacqueline Garell.

The film represents a modern musical reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s timeless story.

Sabrina Carpenter is set to star in a new Alice in Wonderland-inspired musical from Universal Pictures, marking her debut as a lead in a major studio film. The project will be written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, best known for Hustlers and her work on HBO’s Succession. For Carpenter, this new role is a milestone that bridges her successful music career and her growing interest in film production.

Carpenter will not only star in the film but also serve as a producer through her own banner. She will produce alongside Marc Platt Productions and Alloy Entertainment. The move solidifies her transition from pop icon to multi-platform performer and creative producer.

Sabrina Carpenter’s project follows Grammy success

The announcement comes shortly after Sabrina Carpenter received six Grammy nominations for her album Man’s Best Friend. The album earned nods for major categories, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. The recognition confirmed her rise as one of pop music’s most prominent names.

Carpenter has seen remarkable growth in recent years. She topped charts with singles such as Espresso and Feather and completed two sold-out legs of her Short n’ Sweet world tour. Before her global music success, she appeared in films like Tall Girl and The Hate U Give, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer. The new Alice in Wonderland adaptation will now allow her to merge both her acting and musical talents on a much larger scale.

How the Sabrina Carpenter–Universal collaboration began

According to people close to the production, Sabrina Carpenter first pitched the concept of an Alice in Wonderland musical to Universal in 2024. The idea evolved over time as discussions developed, and eventually, Lorene Scafaria came on board to write and direct the feature. Scafaria’s inclusion is a significant creative choice—she is known for combining emotional depth with strong storytelling, as seen in Hustlers.

This collaboration brings together two strong creative voices. Carpenter’s experience in music and film aligns with Scafaria’s ability to blend energy, emotion, and spectacle. Together, they aim to reinterpret Alice in Wonderland for a modern audience, combining music, fantasy, and character-driven storytelling.

Universal’s modern take on Alice in Wonderland

The new project will reimagine Alice in Wonderland as a contemporary musical while preserving the essence of Lewis Carroll’s story—a curious young woman, a mysterious fall into another world, and a journey through strange and unpredictable encounters. While specific plot details are under wraps, the production is expected to give the classic fantasy a fresh, character-led narrative.

Hollywood has returned to Carroll’s story several times across generations. From Disney’s 1951 animated feature to Tim Burton’s billion-dollar 2010 adaptation, Alice in Wonderland continues to inspire filmmakers. Universal’s version aims to stand apart by merging a modern musical structure with a familiar literary framework.

Scafaria’s direction is expected to bring a grounded yet stylish tone to the project. Known for mixing humor and heart, she has also worked on projects like HBO’s I Love L.A. and Succession.

Sabrina Carpenter expands her creative footprint

For Sabrina Carpenter, this film marks an expansion of her creative footprint. Having already established herself as a chart-topping artist, she is now venturing into production and major studio filmmaking. By taking on dual responsibilities as both actor and producer, Carpenter is signaling her long-term commitment to shaping her career on her own terms.

Her association with major names like Marc Platt—producer of Wicked and La La Land—adds credibility and creative depth to the project. Platt’s expertise in large-scale musicals complements Carpenter’s performance experience and Scafaria’s narrative direction.

Universal executives Ryan Jones and Jacqueline Garell will oversee production, while Katie McNicol will supervise for Marc Platt Productions. Carpenter is represented by Foundation Media Partners, Volara Management, Paradigm, and Lede Company. Scafaria is represented by UTA and Dern Weber.

Sabrina Carpenter’s next chapter in entertainment

This Alice in Wonderland musical signals a major career moment for Sabrina Carpenter, merging her established reputation as a pop artist with her expanding role in film. It also reflects Universal’s interest in reviving the musical genre with fresh concepts and popular global talent.

Although filming dates have not been set, pre-production work has already begun within Universal. Once filming commences, it will mark Carpenter’s transition from the concert stage to a large-scale cinematic production.

For Carpenter, this new chapter connects two parts of her artistic journey—music and storytelling. After her chart-topping hits and Grammy recognition, leading Universal’s Alice in Wonderland musical represents her evolution from performer to multifaceted creator. As one of the most promising figures in contemporary entertainment, Sabrina Carpenter appears ready to explore a new creative world—one that takes her, quite literally, down the rabbit hole.