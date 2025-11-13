Dharmendra recovering at home after hospital stay as Amitabh Bachchan visits the veteran actor in Mumbai

Highlights:

Dharmendra, 89, has been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after being admitted for breathlessness.

The veteran actor is now resting and receiving medical care at his Juhu home.

Dr. Pratit Samdani confirmed that Dharmendra will continue his treatment at home under supervision.

Amitabh Bachchan visited Dharmendra at his residence to check on his health and meet the family.

Esha Deol and Hema Malini reassured fans that Dharmendra is “fine, stable, and in good hands.”

False social media reports about Dharmendra’s health were addressed promptly by his family.

Bollywood icon Dharmendra has returned home after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for observation following a brief health scare. The 89-year-old actor, known for his long and successful career in Hindi cinema, is now resting under medical supervision at his Juhu residence. According to family sources, he is recovering well and continues to receive daily visits from doctors.

Dharmendra’s Health Update After Hospitalization

The news of Dharmendra’s hospitalization had caused concern among his fans across the country. The actor was taken to Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing breathlessness. His doctor, Pratit Samdani, provided an update to reporters, confirming, “Dharmendra ji was discharged at around 7.30 am. He’ll continue his treatment at home.”

Following his discharge, the actor’s family issued a statement saying that he is doing well and remains under the care of medical professionals at home. Family members have assured fans that Dharmendra is resting comfortably and responding positively to treatment.

Sources close to the family confirmed that doctors will continue to visit regularly to monitor his progress. At this stage, the family has not shared any plans for a public appearance and has requested privacy while he recovers.

Amitabh Bachchan Visits Dharmendra at His Juhu Residence

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan paid a visit to Dharmendra at his Juhu home on Wednesday afternoon. The two legendary actors, who shared the screen in the iconic 1975 film Sholay, share a longstanding friendship that dates back decades. Bachchan spent some time with the family before leaving quietly.

Neighbors who witnessed his visit said that the atmosphere in the house seemed more positive afterward. “You could tell the visit cheered everyone,” one of them told reporters. Fans gathered outside the house also expressed happiness knowing that the two screen legends had reunited briefly.

The visit from Amitabh Bachchan brought relief to many fans who have been anxiously following updates about Dharmendra’s health. Social media platforms were filled with messages of support and well-wishes for his speedy recovery.

Dharmendra’s Family Responds to False Health Rumors

Over the weekend, social media was flooded with misinformation and false reports, including rumors about Dharmendra’s health condition. Some posts even falsely claimed the actor’s death, leading to confusion and concern among his followers.

His daughter, Esha Deol, was quick to address the situation and reassure fans. She wrote on social media that her father was “fine and recovering.” Her mother, Hema Malini, also posted a message thanking fans for their concern, saying that Dharmendra is “stable and in good hands.”

Both family members urged people not to believe unverified updates and to rely only on official sources for information. Their timely clarification helped calm fans who had been deeply worried.

Fans Continue to Show Support for Dharmendra

Even after his discharge, Dharmendra’s residence in Juhu continues to draw fans who come to show their support. Many bring flowers, posters, and cards, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor. One fan standing outside the gate told reporters, “I just wanted to see him wave once.”

Despite his age, Dharmendra remains one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema. Fans often recall his memorable roles in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Phool Aur Patthar. His charm, screen presence, and humility have earned him an enduring place in the hearts of audiences.

Dharmendra’s Legacy and Continued Popularity

At 89, Dharmendra continues to symbolize strength, resilience, and the golden era of Bollywood. Often referred to as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, he was known for his action roles and charismatic performances. His legacy extends beyond acting—he is respected as a family man and a symbol of old-school discipline and dedication to the craft.

Even today, his films continue to be broadcast on television, introducing younger generations to his work. For many fans, Dharmendra represents an era of cinema defined by sincerity and timeless storytelling.

As of now, the family has confirmed that he will remain at home to rest and undergo further treatment as advised by his doctors. While there are no public appearances planned, fans are eagerly waiting for his first post-recovery photo or a wave from the balcony, something that has become a familiar gesture from the actor over the years.

Dharmendra’s Road to Recovery

With continuous support from his family, well-wishers, and medical team, Dharmendra is gradually regaining his strength. His recovery marks a reassuring moment for fans who have admired him for decades. The actor’s resilience and optimism continue to inspire many, and his family has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming concern and affection shown by the public.

As one of Indian cinema’s most respected veterans, Dharmendra’s health remains a matter of public interest. His recovery journey reflects not only his personal strength but also the enduring bond he shares with audiences who have followed his career for more than six decades.

For now, the actor remains at home, surrounded by family and medical care, with fans across the country continuing to wish for his full and speedy recovery.