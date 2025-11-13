Tom Felton makes broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

Highlights:

Tom Felton joins the Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as Draco Malfoy.

He is the first actor from the original film series to appear in the stage version.

Audience applauded for nearly 30 seconds before his first line.

Felton will perform in the role until March 22, 2026.

The play continues the story 19 years after the original films.

Tom Felton’s emotional return marks a milestone in his acting career and the Harry Potter franchise.

Tom Felton has officially stepped back into the world of Harry Potter, making his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York’s Lyric Theatre. As Tom Felton appeared on stage for the first time, the audience erupted in loud cheers and applause that continued for nearly 30 seconds. The response was so overwhelming that the show briefly paused before Felton could deliver his first line: “I need a favour.”

This performance marks a special moment in Harry Potter history as Tom Felton becomes the first actor from the original film franchise to appear in the live stage adaptation. The moment was captured and shared by the official Cursed Child Instagram account, which posted a clip with the caption, “It’s true then, what they’re saying on the train,” referencing one of Draco Malfoy’s iconic lines from the films. Felton, maintaining his composure, smiled slightly before continuing the performance.

Tom Felton’s Emotional Return as Draco Malfoy

Speaking about his return to the role that defined much of his early career, Tom Felton said the experience brought back strong emotions. “It’s very easy to get emotional,” he said. “When they put my blond wig on, I cried. It felt like a blast from the past.”

- Advertisement -

Tom Felton also explained that portraying an adult version of Draco Malfoy offers new creative challenges. “I knew him as a kid. I don’t know him as an adult. That’s what makes it interesting,” he said. His portrayal explores the complex, mature side of Draco—no longer the school bully, but a father navigating his own struggles and relationships.

Felton is set to remain with the Broadway production until March 22, 2026, giving fans ample opportunity to see him bring Draco Malfoy back to life on stage. His casting was first confirmed earlier this year, creating anticipation among fans of both the stage play and the original film series.

Tom Felton Leads the Next Chapter of the Harry Potter Story

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues the wizarding saga 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The story follows the children of the original characters—Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco—as they begin their own journeys at Hogwarts. Tom Felton’s Draco Malfoy plays a key role as the father of Scorpius Malfoy, adding depth and continuity between the film universe and the stage adaptation.

The play, which first opened in London’s West End in 2016, arrived on Broadway in 2018 and has since expanded to cities including Melbourne, Hamburg, Toronto, and Tokyo. It has maintained strong global attendance and remains one of the most successful theatrical productions linked to a major film franchise. With Tom Felton joining the cast, the production is expected to see renewed fan interest and higher engagement from long-time Harry Potter audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Potter on Broadway (@cursedchildus)

Tom Felton’s Broader Acting Career

Beyond the wizarding world, Tom Felton has built a steady career across film, television, and theatre. After wrapping up his role in Harry Potter, Felton appeared in several notable projects, including Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Belle, and Netflix’s The Forgotten Battle. On television, he has featured in The Flash, Murder in the First, and Labyrinth, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

In 2022, Tom Felton made his West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story, which received strong reviews, followed by his role in A Child of Science at the Bristol Old Vic. His move into stage acting demonstrates his range and adaptability, transitioning from blockbuster films to character-driven theatre roles.

Tom Felton Brings Film Legacy to Broadway

Tom Felton’s addition to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child not only strengthens the show’s connection to the beloved film series but also reinforces its legacy for a new generation of fans. His presence bridges the gap between the original movies and the live theatrical universe, adding authenticity and nostalgia.

With his Broadway run set to continue into 2026, Tom Felton’s performance as Draco Malfoy has already made a significant impact on both the audience and the franchise’s ongoing story. As fans celebrate his emotional return, Felton’s portrayal stands as a reminder of how enduring the Harry Potter legacy remains—on screen and now, once again, on stage.