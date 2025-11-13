Sania Mirza says Farah Khan helped her during panic attack after divorce on her podcast ‘Serving It Up with Sania’

Highlights:

Sania Mirza revealed she suffered a panic attack before a live show following her divorce.

Farah Khan left a film shoot and rushed to support her during the incident.

The conversation took place on Sania’s YouTube podcast Serving It Up with Sania.

Sania admitted that being a single mother has been "very hard" and that her life now revolves around her son, Izhaan.

Farah Khan also spoke about her childhood struggles and family financial difficulties.

The episode received widespread praise for its openness about mental health and resilience.

Sania Mirza concluded that “everything I do now is for Izhaan,” reflecting her focus on motherhood and recovery.

Filmmaker Farah Khan revealed that she rushed straight from her film set to support Sania Mirza when the tennis champion suffered a panic attack before a live show. The emotional discussion took place on Sania’s YouTube podcast, Serving It Up with Sania, where the two friends opened up about mental health, single motherhood, and personal resilience.

Sania Mirza Opens Up About Life After Divorce

In a candid conversation, Sania Mirza shared her struggles and adjustments as a single mother after her divorce from former cricketer Shoaib Malik. She admitted that life after marriage breakdown came with unexpected emotional challenges. “Being a single mother has been very hard,” she said on the podcast, acknowledging how her daily routine and career have shifted to accommodate her son, Izhaan.

For Sania Mirza, single motherhood has changed everything—from her training schedule and travel commitments to her personal outlook on success. She described the transition as both demanding and grounding, saying that she now focuses on the small but meaningful aspects of parenting, such as school runs, homework, and bedtime routines.

The tennis star’s decision to share her experience reflects a growing openness among public figures to talk about mental health and personal setbacks. By addressing her situation directly, Sania Mirza gave her followers a glimpse of her life beyond the tennis court, highlighting the emotional weight that comes with balancing public expectations and private responsibilities.

Sania Mirza on the Panic Attack That Changed Everything

The defining moment discussed on the podcast centered around a panic attack that Sania Mirza experienced before a live show. She described how the overwhelming anxiety nearly forced her to walk away from the shoot. “I was shivering right before a live show and nearly walked away,” she said.

At that moment, Farah Khan intervened. According to Sania, Farah left her film set in a hurry to be by her side. “You told me, ‘No matter what, you’re doing this show,’” Sania recalled, crediting Farah’s presence for helping her overcome the episode. Farah added that she had rushed to Sania’s place in her pajamas, underlining the depth of their friendship and the immediacy of her concern.

The story underscored Sania Mirza’s mental resilience and the critical role of emotional support during stressful periods. Her willingness to talk about panic attacks publicly marks a significant shift in how Indian athletes and celebrities approach conversations about mental health, once considered taboo topics.

Farah Khan Reflects on Her Own Struggles

During the same conversation, Farah Khan shared her personal experiences of hardship, drawing a parallel between her struggles and Sania Mirza’s emotional journey. She spoke about her father’s alcoholism and the family’s sudden financial decline. “We went from five bedrooms to one hall,” she said, recalling her early years of instability and emotional strain.

Farah’s openness added another layer to the discussion, revealing that both women have relied on inner strength and friendship to navigate life’s toughest challenges. Her reflections also framed Sania Mirza’s story within a larger conversation about resilience, empathy, and the importance of female solidarity in difficult times.

Public Reaction to Sania Mirza’s Revelation

Following the release of the episode, clips of Sania Mirza’s confession went viral on social media. Fans praised her for being transparent about her anxiety and for addressing the pressures of being a single mother. Many noted that her honesty about panic attacks helped normalize discussions around mental health, especially for working mothers managing high-pressure careers.

The media quickly picked up on the segment, emphasizing how rare it is for a celebrity of her stature to speak so openly about vulnerability. Yet, as Sania Mirza clarified, the viral clip was only part of a longer, more introspective conversation focused on strength, motherhood, and self-recovery.

Sania Mirza’s Journey as a Mother and Media Host

Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, and the couple welcomed their son, Izhaan, in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in January 2024. Despite personal setbacks, Sania has continued to remain active in her professional life, transitioning from tennis to media and public speaking.

Serving It Up with Sania has become an outlet for her to engage with well-known personalities and discuss topics ranging from mental health and family to identity and personal growth. Through her platform, Sania Mirza aims to foster open dialogue on issues often overlooked in mainstream sports culture.

The episode concluded with Sania’s quiet reflection: “Everything I do now is for Izhaan.” The statement captured the central theme of her journey—one defined by persistence, maternal devotion, and emotional endurance.

Why Sania Mirza’s Story Matters

The conversation between Sania Mirza and Farah Khan was more than a celebrity moment—it was a real depiction of how mental health and motherhood intersect under public scrutiny. By speaking openly about her breakdown and recovery, Sania Mirza positioned herself as a relatable figure for countless women balancing professional ambitions with personal responsibilities.

Her story highlights the importance of having supportive relationships during life’s most difficult transitions. As Sania Mirza continues to redefine her role from athlete to mentor and mother, her experiences resonate far beyond sports, emphasizing that resilience often grows out of vulnerability.

Through her honesty and determination, Sania Mirza reinforces a simple truth: strength is not the absence of struggle—it is the courage to continue despite it.