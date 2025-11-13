Pixar warns the age of toys is over in ‘Toy Story 5’ teaser as AI villain takes control

Highlights:

Pixar releases the first teaser for Toy Story 5, ahead of its June 19, 2026 theatrical release.

The teaser introduces Lilypad, a frog-shaped smart tablet toy voiced by Greta Lee, as the new AI antagonist.

Director Andrew Stanton returns to helm the film alongside co-director McKenna Harris.

The teaser poses the question, "Could the age of toys be over?" hinting at the story's focus on technology replacing imagination.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their roles as Woody and Buzz, with Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, and Ernie Hudson joining the returning cast.

Conan O’Brien voices a new character, a toilet-training toy named “Smarty Pants.”

The film explores how children’s relationships with toys have evolved in the age of AI and smart devices.

Pixar has released the first teaser for Toy Story 5, offering an early look at how the franchise is evolving in a world driven by technology. The teaser introduces a new antagonist — a smart tablet toy named Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee — that challenges the traditional meaning of play. With this chapter, Pixar signals a thematic shift while retaining the emotional depth that made Toy Story one of its most enduring properties.

Toy Story 5 Brings a New Threat to Woody and Buzz

The Toy Story 5 teaser begins quietly, setting a familiar scene. Bonnie, the toys’ new owner since Toy Story 3, receives a parcel. Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the others watch as she opens it to reveal Lilypad — a sleek, frog-shaped tablet with glowing eyes and a voice designed to interact, learn, and teach. The teaser text poses a direct question to the audience: “Could the age of toys be over?”

This question defines the film’s central conflict. Previous Toy Story installments explored themes of belonging, jealousy, and loss, but this one confronts technology head-on. Director Andrew Stanton explained that the upcoming film “plays with how kids’ imaginations have shifted.” The teaser hints that Lilypad’s arrival could upend everything the traditional toys believe about playtime and purpose.

Toy Story 5 Reimagines the Role of Technology in Play

Pixar’s choice to center Toy Story 5 around a piece of artificial intelligence reflects modern realities. In many homes, interactive screens and AI companions have replaced dolls, action figures, and building blocks. Lilypad represents that shift. Rather than being overtly evil like past villains such as Lotso or Zurg, Lilypad is presented as a reflection of how technology now competes with creativity.

Greta Lee, known for Past Lives, voices the new character. The teaser suggests that Lilypad’s intentions may not be malicious, but its presence threatens the very essence of what it means to be a toy. This subtle approach allows Pixar to explore deeper questions: What happens to imagination in the digital age? And how do old-fashioned toys find relevance in a world that no longer needs them?

Toy Story 5: Cast, Direction, and Returning Favorites

Andrew Stanton, who co-wrote every Toy Story film to date, returns as co-director alongside McKenna Harris, a longtime Pixar collaborator making her feature debut. Stanton’s past works — Finding Nemo and WALL•E — balanced emotional storytelling with social commentary, suggesting that Toy Story 5 will do the same.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as Woody and Buzz, with Joan Cusack reprising her role as Jessie and Tony Hale as Forky. Following the death of Carl Weathers in 2024, Ernie Hudson steps in to voice Combat Carl. A new addition to the cast is Conan O’Brien, who plays “Smarty Pants,” a toilet-training toy that adds humor to the lineup.

The familiar ensemble ensures continuity for audiences who have followed the series for nearly three decades, while the addition of Lilypad introduces a modern conflict suited to today’s cultural landscape.

Toy Story 5 and Pixar’s Need for a Comeback

For Pixar, Toy Story 5 carries more weight than nostalgia alone. The studio’s recent releases, Lightyear and Elio, fell short of expectations, both critically and commercially. Toy Story 5 is being viewed internally as a creative reset — an opportunity to revive the brand and reconnect with viewers who grew up with Woody and Buzz.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. It will open alongside major sequels like Minions 3 and The Devil Wears Prada 2, but Pixar is relying on the strength of the Toy Story name to cut through the competition.

Toy Story 5 Explores the Future of Imagination

The teaser’s tagline, “Could the age of toys be over?”, encapsulates more than a plot point — it mirrors a cultural question. As children’s entertainment becomes increasingly digital, Toy Story 5 examines whether physical toys still hold emotional meaning. The teaser suggests that the new film won’t simply be about saving a toy from obsolescence but about redefining what play itself means.

In taking this direction, Pixar acknowledges how deeply technology has altered childhood. The choice of an AI-driven character like Lilypad as the antagonist makes the story timely, relevant, and reflective of real-world trends.

Toy Story 5 Release and Expectations

As Pixar returns to one of its most celebrated franchises, Toy Story 5 faces the dual challenge of satisfying long-time fans and appealing to a new generation. With its established characters, thoughtful storytelling, and focus on modern themes, the film aims to balance nostalgia with innovation.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much about the full storyline, but it effectively reintroduces audiences to the familiar emotional core of the Toy Story universe. Whether or not it marks the “end of the age of toys,” Pixar’s latest entry is poised to spark reflection about imagination, technology, and what makes a toy come to life.