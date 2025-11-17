Charli XCX’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ album marks a new phase tied to Emerald Fennell’s film

Highlights:

Charli XCX introduces a darker creative direction with Wuthering Heights

New single Chains of Love released alongside the film’s first trailer

Album arrives February 13; most tracks written with Finn Keane (Easyfun)

Project began as one commissioned song for Emerald Fennell’s film before expanding into a full album - Advertisement -

Charli XCX’s upcoming album Wuthering Heights signals a shift toward heavier themes and a sound shaped around the world of Emerald Fennell’s adaptation. The project moves away from the tone of Brat and sets up a more intense chapter for the singer. That shift is clear in the new single Chains of Love and in Charli’s own notes about her plans for the album.

How the album developed from a single song request

The collaboration began with a straightforward request. Fennell asked Charli for one song for the film. Charli countered with the idea of building an entire album, explaining that she wanted to explore a persona that felt raw, British, and slightly stormy.

Most of the record is written and produced with Finn Keane, known as Easyfun, who has previously worked on some of her most prominent electronic tracks. The full tracklist has not been released, but early material suggests a more theatrical direction.

Fan response to the new single and early previews

Fans immediately noted the change in tone. After she released Chains of Love, social media reactions described it as her harshest vocal performance in several years. The trailer for Wuthering Heights features an orchestral version of the song layered over scenes starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Embed from Getty Images

What the film partnership means for the next Charli XCX era

The link between the album and a major Valentine’s Day film release sets up a broader platform for this phase of Charli’s work. The film releases in theaters on February 14, and the album arrives on February 13, positioning the soundtrack to reach beyond her usual audience.

Charli’s previous era concluded with a Grammy nomination for Brat and follow-up projects including a deluxe edition and a remix release. This new album marks a reset. House, the earlier single featuring John Cale, introduced the change. Chains of Love confirms it. The full album arrives in February, continuing a shift Charli has signaled she is ready to pursue.