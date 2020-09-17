National Football League games are coming live to India this season thanks to Indian online sports platform FanCode. The multi-sport aggregator platform, have entered into a partnership to live stream NFL games following the completion of a multi-year deal earlier this year.

The agreement calls for five NFL games to be carried live each week during the regular season. At the conclusion of the regular season, all postseason games will also be live streamed, including the Super Bowl championship game.

“Sports fans in India today have access to some of the biggest global sporting properties,“ Prasana Krishnan, co-founder of FanCode, said in a statement. “The addition of the biggest American sports league, the NFL, is certainly a big addition to the sports streaming universe in India.

“Our partnership with the NFL will enable fans extensive access to live games and insights and highlights from a sport that promises an adrenaline rush and non-stop edge-of-the-seat action.”

Today, with more than 10 million app downloads, FanCode offers a personalized, curated sports experience across live streaming, news, live match scores, in-depth game analysis and fantasy sports statistics and tips, all on a single platform.

To bridge the gap between sports fans and their favorite sports, FanCode collaborates with leading mainstream sports broadcasters and over-the-top platforms to supplement their core audience reach, help them monetize their long-tail sports content and broad-base their overall sports coverage.

FanCode is owned by Indian fantasy sports operator Dream11. Krishnan is one of the co-founders of FanCode. Previously, he served as an executive at Indian sports pay-television broadcasters Sony Pictures Networks and Neo Sports. Alongside Krishnan, the other co-founder of the company is Yannick Colaco. Prior to joining FanCode, he served as managing director for the NBA in India.

An NFL Primer

The NFL consists of 32 teams divided between the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). At the conclusion of the regular season, four division winners and three wildcard teams from each conference advance to the playoffs which are followed by the Super Bowl game. This season, Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast live in India on February 3, 2021.

“We’re delighted to partner with the National Football League to become the league’s live stream partner in India as it perfectly resonates with our philosophy to cater to the under-served avid sports fans by partnering with long-tail sports leagues,” Colaco said in a statement.

“The NFL enjoys a special place in every sports fans’ heart across the globe and is one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world. With its unique style of play, we are confident that the Indian fans will follow the NFL in good numbers, now that they will have access to live games on the go.”

FanCode currently also provides live streaming of the NBA, Bangladesh Premier League, Dutch Eredivisie, Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Indian I-League and limited-overs cricket series between West Indies and Ireland.

Just last month, FanCode, announced a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) to live-stream the league’s games in India. MLB is the biggest and most historic baseball league in the world and the most anticipated by baseball fans globally. It’s also the first baseball league to be broadcast live in India.

In addition to covering up to four games each day, FanCode will also cover the Postseason and the World Series, one of sports’ grandest competitions, which determines MLB’s champion.

