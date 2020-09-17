5 Reasons You Should Do Research on Your Online Date Before You Actually Meet

Online dating is all the rage! You’ve heard of it, you’ve probably tried it out. It could have started out just being something that you were thinking of doing for laughs. And then it happened – you’ve met a person on the end of the line who might just be the one! It’s been a great back and forth of chatting, popping them a message when you wake up in the morning, or having a quick catch-up during your lunch break. They definitely make the nights less lonely while you’re sitting cozy at home and binging your favorite Netflix series.

Whatever your situation is exactly, meeting them IRL (that’s “in real life”, if you didn’t already know), while the idea makes your heart race, is somewhat daunting. And hey, that’s completely normal, we don’t blame you! It’s good to have some jitters, where’s the fun otherwise?

Still, it’s important that you make sure that you’ve got nothing to worry when meeting face-to-face. You can’t be too careful. And while your online match is someone who you feel is really who they say they are, it doesn’t hurt to do a little research before you get out there and see them in the flesh. In fact, it’s only beneficial since it will put your mind at ease, or, in the worst case, keep you out of a situation you’d hate to find yourself in. Here are 5 reasons that you really should research your online date before you actually meet.

1. People Like to Create an Exaggerated Online Persona

According to statistics, a huge 53% of people who use online dating sites actually lie about themselves, even just a little bit, to mislead others and make themselves seem more appealing than they think they are. This can even be a small, seemingly insignificant detail. Well, they might think that it’s insignificant, but it could very well be a deal-breaker for you!

So, you’ve got to know what the other person is really like. These exaggerations, or lies, range from using an older photo, one from years ago when they looked totally different. We’re all for body positivity, but we prefer honesty, especially when finding love (whether it’s from an online platform at first, or not). Edited photos that enhance facial features, for example, are quite a common form of misleading others online today, as online daters seek to make themselves irresistible.

It helps to look out for your online date’s social media platforms and try to find their tagged photos. These can give you an indication of how they like to present themselves versus what they may look like caught unawares, or when hanging out with friends or family. Tagged photos won’t always be visible, but it’s a good place to start.

2. Find Out If You’re Really Compatible

Doing your research and checking out their social media accounts, especially Facebook and LinkedIn, can give you a better idea of how compatible the two of you really are. We’re going beyond the surface compatibility issues here, like whether they enjoy the same genre of films, series, or music as you do. Their Facebook profile, for example, can provide some indication of their political views, where they might stand on social and environmental issues, their religious inclinations, etc. A quick scan of their Twitter posts and retweets can do the same, helping you to determine your compatibility with your love interest on a deeper level.

3. They Might Have a Criminal Record You’re Not Aware Of

You’ve probably heard of catfishing, by now. It’s where someone pretends to be someone that they’re not online in order to get something out of the person that they’re misleading. Catfishing comes in various forms, and extortion is one of them. Sometimes catfishing can be something like using a stock image as one’s profile picture to seem more appealing, straight-up lying about who they really are. Other times, catfishing is a lot more nefarious, and people pretending to be someone else lure you in, create an emotional connection, and try to meet in real life with the intention of having you trafficked. It’s a tragic, abhorrent phenomenon, but a very real one.

Like we said, doing research can help you sleep better at night. Look them up on Nuwber if there are any red flags (or if there aren’t), and you’ll quickly find out whether your love interest is who they say they are, and if they have any criminal record (and other public records) linked to them.

4. Find Mutual Contacts

Mutual friends, and even acquaintances, with your online dating interest can make you feel a lot safer when going out there, making yourself vulnerable, and meeting in real life. Doing research on your date before arranging a meeting can result in finding mutual, shared contacts. Other than making you feel safer, since you could ask around if others can vouch for them in terms of whether they say who they really are, and attest to their character, there are lighter reasons to do this for.

Bringing up shared friends, or even work colleagues, is a great conversation starter, helping you to break the ice and get past that dating anxiety! It also helps to build trust through mutual associations.

5. They’re Researching You!

Building trust is a two-way street. Yes, we’re quite sure that your match is into you as much as you are into them, but everyone’s going to be preoccupied with the thought of “ Are they really who they say they are? ”

Chances are, they’re typing your name into Google and social media search bars, too. We all do it, anyway, and this just means that they’re hoping that you’re really the great person that you’ve shown yourself to be. We hope that makes you feel better, so don’t feel guilty for making your wellbeing a priority!