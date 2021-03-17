South star Nagarjuna Akkineni recently took the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine and he took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

The actor tweeted, “Got my #covaxin jab yesterday .. absolutely no down time������I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine!! You can now register for your #Covid19vaccine at http://cowin.gov.in Book your vaccine. and get it done! #Unite2FightCorona #VaccineVarta @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia.”

Well, many actors from Down South have taken the first shot of vaccine. A few days ago, Malayalam star Mohanlal had also taken the first dose of the vaccine and posted about it on social media.

He had shared a picture, and wrote, “Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India , the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive. @narendramodi @pinarayivijayan @shailajateacher @icmrorganisation . . . . . #vaccination #covid.”

While South stars are taking the vaccine, not many Bollywood actors have spoken up about taking the vaccine.

Talking about Nagarjuna Akkineni’s movies, the actor will be seen in Wild Dog which is slated to release on 2nd April 2021. He will also be seen in Brahmastra which will mark his Bollywood comeback after a gap of 18 years.