Yesterday, it was announced that Lyca Productions has been teamed up with Akshay Kumar and Abundantia Entertainment to co-produce the upcoming film Ram Setu. Now, the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has also come on board to co-produce the film.

With Ram Setu, Amazon Prime Video forays into film production in India. Vijay Subramanium, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said in a statement, “At Amazon Prime Video, every decision we take is from a customer-first perspective. Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage. Our collaboration with Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment as well as with Akshay Kumar till date has been unique and highly successful; and with this step, we move into the direction of further deepening and strengthening our association. With an exemplary cast and a story that is unique yet steeped in history, we look forward to continuing to entertain our customers the world over.”

Akshay added, “The story of Ram Setu is one that has always intrigued and inspired me: it represents strength, bravery and love, and uniquely Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of our great country. Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future.I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world.”

After its theatrical release, Ram Setu will soon be available for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.