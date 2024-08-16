29.3 C
Muhammad Yunus assures Modi of safety of Hindus amid Bangladesh transition
Muhammad Yunus assures Modi of safety of Hindus amid Bangladesh transition

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus interacts with Hindu community members at the famous Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh’s interim chief adviser, spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, confirming his government’s commitment to protecting Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh. This call marks their first discussion since Yunus assumed office following the end of the Sheikh Hasina administration.

 

The Prime Minister’s Office reported that Modi reaffirmed India’s support for a democratic, stable, and progressive Bangladesh. Modi also emphasized India’s readiness to assist Bangladesh through various development initiatives.

 

In a statement posted on X, Modi said, “Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh.”

Yunus responded by assuring that his interim government would prioritize the protection and security of all minority groups in Bangladesh. The leaders also explored ways to enhance bilateral relations in alignment with their respective national priorities.

 

Modi had addressed concerns about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh in his Independence Day speech, noting, “As a neighboring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there will become normal soon.”

 

He added, “In particular, the concerns of 140 crore countrymen is that the safety and security of Hindus and minorities there is ensured. India always wants that the neighboring country marches on the path of peace and prosperity.”

