Mrunal Thakur to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be felicitated with a special award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). The Diversity in Cinema Award is set to be conferred upon Mrunal Thakur during the festival’s highly anticipated annual gala award night scheduled for August 11, as per a statement.

Elated about it, Mrunal said, “I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This recognition reaffirms my belief in the power of storytelling that transcends languages and cultures. As an artist, I’ve always aimed to explore a wide spectrum of characters, and this award motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and taking up roles that challenge and inspire me. I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and excited for what the future holds in this incredible journey of cinema.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mrunal will be seen in a Telugu film titled Hi Nanna also starring Nani. The film is tipped to be an emotional family entertainer, with Nani playing the role of a father. Shouryuv has directed the film, which will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 21 this year.

She will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven Season 2.

The show stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles.