Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studios
Entertainment

Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studios

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The last rites of the National Award-winning art director Nitin Desai were held on Friday at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra, in the presence of family members and colleagues.

The 57-year-old, known for designing the sets of films such as Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, was found dead on the premises of his studio at Karjat in Raigad district on Wednesday morning.

The last rites were performed by Desai’s son.

Superstar Aamir Khan, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Sonali Kulkarni, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, among others, visited ND Studios to pay their last respects.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he is disheartened with the passing away of Desai, whose work, he believes will be remembered forever.

“It was very sad. It’s unfortunate that he is not with us. I can’t believe this news. It was shocking. He has always supported all kinds of films, big, small, and regional. He elevated things for art directors. He will always be remembered for his great body of work,” the filmmaker who worked with Desai on films like Traffic Signal, Fashion, Jail, and Indu Sarkar, told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid their last respects to Desai at JJ Hospital in South Mumbai, where his post-mortem was conducted.

As per the post-mortem report, the death was due to hanging, said Somnath Gharge, Raigad superintendent of police.

The body was kept at the hospital and was handed over to Desai’s family on Friday morning, and from there it was taken to ND Studios for the funeral.




