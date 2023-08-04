19.3 C
Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor award for 'Joram' at Durban International Film Festival
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor award for ‘Joram’ at Durban International Film Festival

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor Award for the film Joram at the Durban International Film Festival 2023.

Taking to Instagram, the actor and production house Zee Studios jointly shared a post and wrote, “Joram shines bright with the top two awards at the prestigious @durbaninternationalfilmfest with the supremely talented @bajpayee.manoj winning the Best Actor award and @PiyushPuty bagging the Best Cinematography award.”

Apart from this, Joram also bagged the award for Best Cinematography.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Helmed by Devashish Makhija, Joram is a survival-thriller about a displaced indigenous man, made in collaboration with Makhijafilm, an independent production house jointly owned by Devashish himself and curator-producer Anupama Bose. It also features Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances.

Recounting his experience of playing his role in Joram, Manoj Bajpayee earlier said, “The film Joram is a riveting story of a man torn between his past and present. I loved playing the intricate character, Darsu, whose past and present have a significant contrast. On the outside he looks like an ordinary man that people may not even notice, but in no way is he a common man! A brilliant story with such impactful characters! It’s always been a pleasure working with Zee Studios & Devashish Makhija. I always remain very proud of my artistically fulfilling relationship with them.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

