Box office clashes are nothing new Bollywood. In 2020 also many films were slated to release on the same day. But due to the pandemic, theatres were shut, so the clashes were averted.

However, now, in the past few weeks, many filmmakers have announced the release date of their movies, and now, many films are releasing on the same day.

So, today, let’s look at the list of box office clashes that are all set to take place this year…

Mumbai Saga vs Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga, and Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, both the films are all set to release on 19th March 2021. While one is a perfect massy entertainer, another one is a movie for multiplex audiences.

Haathi Mere Saathi vs Saina

Rana Daggubati starrer Haathi Mere Saathi and Parineeti Chopra’s Saina are slated to hit the big screens on 26th March 2021. The trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi has been released and it has received a good response. Even the teaser of Saina has been getting a positive response.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 vs Thalaivi

Last year in June, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 was going to clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. Now, this year also the same thing will happen. Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Thalaivi, both movies are slated to release on 23rd April 2021.

Radhe vs Satyameva Jayate 2

Salman Khan’s Radhe and John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 won’t be releasing on the same day, but the two will be clashing over the same weekend. It will surely be interesting to which movie will get a better response at the box office.

Major vs Shershaah

This clash is surely an interesting one. Major and Shershaah, both movies are biopics on Indian soldiers. Adivi Sesh starrer Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah is a biopic on Army officer Vikram Batra. Both the movies will release on 2nd July 2021.

Radhe Shyam vs Gangubai Kathiawadi

This is clearly the clash of the titans, it’s Alia Bhatt vs Prabhas. Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is slated to release on 30th July 2021, and on the same day, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to hit the big screens.

Prithviraj vs Jersey

On Diwali 2021, it’s surely going to be fireworks at the box office as two biggies are all set to release on the same day. Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey are slated to release on the festival.