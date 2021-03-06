According to reports, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol-starrer Apne 2, which was set to enter theatres on Diwali 2021, has moved off the crowded festive weekend, scheduling to open a few months later in 2022.

Apne 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is a sequel to the successful 2007 film Apne which starred Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty, and Katrina Kaif in important roles. The three Deols are set to reprise their roles from the original. Karan Deol, who is the son of action star Sunny Deol, is set to join the trio and play a boxer in the sequel. There is no update on the casting of female leads.

“It is still being scripted and as against the initial plan of taking the film on floors by the month of April, the makers have now pushed the schedule to July. Apne has found appreciation from a section of audience, and taking it forward as a franchise is a challenge in itself. Anil Sharma and his team of writers, along with the Deols are working towards fine-tuning the script, and also other elements of pre-production,” a source close to the development told a publication.

Apne 2 was earlier scheduled to lock horns with two much-awaited films – Prithviraj and Jersey – during the Diwali weekend, which is always populated by several other wide releases. But now, it will be just a two-way face-off between Prithviraj and Jersey.

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj is a big-ticket period drama directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film launches Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar in Bollywood. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is a remake of Telugu hit Jersey (2019). The sports-drama, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

