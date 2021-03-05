On 3rd March 2021, the Income Tax department raided Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s house in Mumbai and the investigation is still going on. Meanwhile, recently Taapsee’s boyfriend, Mathias Boe, who is a badminton player, took to Twitter to ask for help from the Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Mathias Boe tweeted, “Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. Man shrugging. @KirenRijiju please do something.”

Kiren Rijiju replied on the tweet and wrote, “Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports.”

Without naming Taapsee, the IT department had stated, “Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs. 5 crore (Rs. 5,000,00,00 / 495164 GBP) has been recovered. Further investigation is going on. Apart from this, non-genuine/bogus expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers/director having tax implication of about Rs. 20 crore (Rs. 20,00,000,00 / 1980657 GBP) has been detected. Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also.”

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu were shooting together for their movie Dobaaraa when the raid took place at their respective houses.