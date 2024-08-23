25.7 C
New York
Friday, August 23, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsMaya Harris captivates DNC with emotional tribute to sister Kamala Harris and...
News

Maya Harris captivates DNC with emotional tribute to sister Kamala Harris and their late mother

By: vibhuti

Date:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 22: Maya Harris, sister of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Related stories

Maya Harris made a surprising appearance at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), where she supported her sister Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential bid. Maya, a lawyer and public policy advocate, stunned the audience with her speech.

Maya began by talking about the values their late mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, instilled in them. Kamala Harris also paid tribute to their mother, who immigrated to California from India at the age of 19 with a dream to be a scientist who would cure breast cancer.

Kamala said, “I miss her every day, and especially right now – and I know she’s looking down, smiling.” She added that their mother was supposed to return home for an arranged marriage but met their father, Donald Harris, and fell in love. They got married, and that “act of self-determination” led to the birth of Kamala and Maya.

Maya reflected on how their mother pushed them to be “the authors of our own stories” and described their journey as a distinctly American story. She added that if their mother were present at the DNC, she would be proud of Kamala but would also say, “That’s enough. You’ve got work to do.”

Maya mentioned that Kamala understands what it’s like to be underestimated and to be an underdog in the United States. Taking a jab at Donald Trump, she said, “Where others want to drag us back to the past. My sister says, hold up we are not going back.”

- Advertisement -

She concluded by praising Kamala’s ability to create “so much electricity, so much optimism, so much joy throughout the nation.” Maya emphasized that Kamala’s leadership is needed in this historic moment.

Maya Harris, born two years after Kamala, is 57 years old and the only sibling of the US Vice President. She is a writer, speaker, policy advocate, and attorney. Maya played a key role in Kamala’s 2020 presidential campaign and later worked as a national surrogate for the Biden-Harris ticket. She also advised Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Maya and her husband, Tony West, live in both California and New York.

The internet reacted positively to Maya’s DNC appearance. One X user said, “So I just fell in love with Maya Harris and I’m ready to call her the First Sister.” Another user called her “an inspiration to us all,” and others praised her for being a great speaker and a natural presence at the event.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sreela Venkataratnam quits Tesla citing challenges at the $700 billion company

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ released online, reviewers agree with Arshad Warsi’s criticism

Entertainment 0
Nag Ashwin's film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika...

Farhan Akhtar says he felt ‘betrayed’ after father Javed married Shabana Azmi

Entertainment 0
Farhan Akhtar opened up about his relationship with his...

Sreela Venkataratnam quits Tesla citing challenges at the $700 billion company

Business 0
Another veteran executive has left Tesla, adding to the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc