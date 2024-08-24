FBI investigates shooting of activist linked to Sikh leader Nijjar

The FBI is investigating an August 11 drive-by shooting targeting Satinder Pal Singh Raju, an activist associated with Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was fatally shot in June 2023 outside his gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suggested that Nijjar’s killing might involve the Indian government, which has led to a diplomatic dispute between Canada and India.

Raju, from Woodland, California, reported that he and two friends were attacked while traveling on Interstate 505 South in Yolo County. According to Raju, a white car approached their truck from the left, then fell back before coming alongside again and opening fire. Raju described the scene: “With the first shot, I ducked down. But then I heard more gun shots fired.” He noted that the shooting reminded him of Nijjar’s assassination.

As they tried to escape, Raju’s truck skidded into a ditch. The group hid in a nearby field and called 911. The police later found at least five shell casings. The FBI’s Sacramento office is working with the California Highway Patrol on the investigation. A CHP spokesman confirmed the shooting but provided no further details.

In the same month as Nijjar’s death, the FBI thwarted an alleged assassination plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, another Sikh separatist. Indian national Nikhil Gupta has been charged with attempting to arrange Pannun’s murder, which Gupta denies.

Four Indian nationals in Canada face charges related to Nijjar’s killing. India has denied involvement in both the Nijjar killing and the recent shooting of Raju, and it is unclear if the incidents are connected. The Indian Embassy in Washington has not commented on the recent shooting.

The FBI and Canadian Royal Mounted Police have warned several Sikh activists about potential threats since Nijjar’s death. Raju, who did not receive such warnings, is involved with Sikhs for Justice, an organization advocating for Khalistan, a proposed independent state.

Raju had just returned from a referendum in Calgary, Canada, which saw around 55,000 participants. Despite the attack, Raju remains committed to the Khalistan movement, stating, “They want to stop the Khalistan referendum. But this attack on me and the death threats is not going to deter me from continuing the campaign.”