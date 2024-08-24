Kamala Harris’s family: Key figures in her political journey

Kamala Harris’s family has played a crucial role in her rise to becoming Vice President of the United States. The Democratic convention in Chicago highlighted this support, offering a glimpse into the family that has been integral to her political career.

Born in 1964 in Oakland, California, Harris is the daughter of Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris. Her mother, a breast cancer researcher from India, moved to the US at 19 to pursue her academic goals. Shyamala’s influence was pivotal in Harris’s upbringing, though she passed away in 2009. Donald Harris, a Jamaican-born economist and professor at Stanford University, also significantly shaped Harris’s values.

Harris has a close relationship with her younger sister Maya Harris, a lawyer and political advisor. Maya has been a key adviser in Harris’s political campaigns, and her daughter, Meena Harris, is a prominent author and entrepreneur.

In 2014, Harris married Doug Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer. Emhoff, who became the first “second gentleman” when Harris assumed office, has two children from a previous marriage. His children, Cole and Ella Emhoff, have pursued careers in the entertainment industry and modeling, respectively.

Additional family members include Tony West, Maya’s husband, a lawyer with experience in both public and private sectors, and Kerstin Emhoff, Doug’s ex-wife, who remains supportive of Harris.