Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu is all set to start rolling soon, and recently, it was revealed that the mahurat shot of the film will take place in Ayodhya, India.

When the film was announced last year on Diwali, Akshay was producing it with Abundantia Entertainment, and now, Lyca Productions has teamed up with Akshay to back the project. The actor has earlier worked with the production house in the film 2.0.

The production house took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “After the mega-budget blockbuster ‘2.0’, @akshaykumar & @LycaProductions collaborate once again for “Ram Setu”. Subaskaran & Mahaveer Jain join forces with Cape Of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment for #RamSetu. Film’s muhurat shot to be held on 18th March.”

Lyca Productions is one of the biggest production houses down South. They have produced movies like Kaththi, Vada Chennai, Kaappaan, Darbar, and others.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. This will be Akshay and Jacqueline’s fifth film together. Meanwhile, Nushrratt will be teaming up with Akshay for the first time.

A few days ago, the team had met for a script reading session, and Akshay had posted about it on Instagram, “The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can’t wait to begin filming this one. @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @ivikramix #DrChandraprakashDwivedi.”