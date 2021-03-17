After wrapping up Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui a couple of weeks ago, Ayushmann Khurrana is now set to finish his next Anek. The upcoming film reunites him with director Anubhav Sinha after their critically and commercially successful outing Article 15 (2019), which revolved around the class and caste divide in India.

The unit of Anek recently completed the North-East schedule of the film where everyone had a blast. The team is now gearing up to commence the next schedule which takes place in New Delhi. The film went on floors in the last week of January.

Khurrana revealed on social media that Delhi will be the last schedule of the film. “We are set to travel to Delhi and we will wrap another important film with Anubhav Sinha,” wrote the National Film Award-winning actor.

Fans are waiting for Anek with bated breath. Though nothing much is known about the plotline of the upcoming film, insiders reveal it is a spy thriller which will see Khurrana in a completely new avatar.

Sharing his look on Instagram, the actor had written recently, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir again. ANEK. Here’s presenting my look as Joshua. Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar.”

Ayushmann Khurrana will be shooting in New Delhi for about two weeks. Apart from Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the talented actor also stars in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G. The film marks his third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

Anek is scheduled for its theatrical bow on September 17, 2021.

Tags: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha, Anek, Article 15