Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is a sequel to the 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli, and it is slated to release on 23rd April 2021.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be out on 23rd March 2021.

A source told the entertainment portal, “The team has put together a plan to unveil the theatrical promo of Bunty Aur Babli 2. They are launching it on March 23. The initial plan was to do a big event and unveil the promo but now, with the rise in numbers, it will happen online. Adi wants Salman Khan to launch the trailer digitally. The story follows Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan who play the older Bunty aur Babli and how the once-upon-a-time con couple who are now-innocent gets embroiled in a case again because the younger couple uses their name to do the chori.”

Reportedly, the trailer will be attached with Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina which is slated to release on 26th March 2021.

Directed by Varun V. Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was slated to release in June last year. But, was postponed due to the pandemic.