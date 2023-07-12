On the NHS’s 75th birthday, a major fundraising campaign was launched to improve the maternity building at Northwick Park Hospital, supported by a £500,000 donation from Lord Swraj Paul.

Having been introduced to the hospital by local MP Barry Gardiner, the entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Lord Paul, formed a close connection with the institution and recognised it as a cause worthy of support, a press release said.

The funds will be utilised to enhance the building’s façade and main entrance.

Serving one of the most diverse communities in the UK, the maternity unit delivers over 4,000 babies annually and provides a 24/7 translation service for pregnant women whose first language is not English.

Lord Paul made the donation in honour of his late wife, Lady Aruna, and expressed his admiration for the dedicated midwives and staff at Northwick Park.

Pippa Nightingale, chief executive of London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (LNWH), expressed gratitude for Lord Paul’s contribution, emphasising the significance of creating a safe and comfortable environment for expectant mothers.

LNWH, established in 2014, provides hospital and community services to Harrow, Brent, and Ealing. They offer acute hospital services at Northwick Park Hospital, St Mark’s Hospital, Ealing Hospital, and Central Middlesex Hospital.

LNWH is recognised for its exceptional stroke service and is home to St Mark’s Hospital, a renowned specialist centre for colorectal disease.

The trust actively engages in research, with thousands of patients participating in clinical trials, and plays a crucial role in training healthcare professionals.

In December 2017, LNWH was designated a ‘university teaching hospital’ in recognition of its contributions to medical education and research.