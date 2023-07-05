Mozammel Hossain, a self-proclaimed ultimate outsider, is vying for the Tory nomination as London mayor.

Conservative campaign strategists, aiming to secure funds for upcoming elections and mayoral races, see a glimmer of hope in Hossain’s candidacy.

Notably, he has the backing of party donor Nick Candy, who has expressed willingness to fund Hossain’s campaign against incumbent mayor Sadiq Khan if he is selected by Tory members.

However, some consider Hossain’s sudden rise a gamble due to his lack of previous involvement in the party, The Guardian reported.

Hossain’s journey to the verge of the mayoral race is remarkable.

Having moved to London from a village in Bangladesh at the age of 21, he left behind a humble background to become the first Bangladeshi-born criminal barrister.

In contrast to Khan’s emphasis on his bus driver upbringing, Hossain’s success story stands out.

Notable endorsements from figures such as Priti Patel and Iain Duncan Smith have added to his appeal.

Longstanding Tory advisers and activists initially found his meteoric rise perplexing.

Hossain now faces competition from London assembly member Susan Hall in a head-to-head contest.

Polling of London Tory members will determine the party’s choice.

His background, presented alongside other candidates, has resonated with voters, according to polling by JL Partners.

Despite his recent entry into social media and unconventional campaign videos, Hossain seeks to highlight his differences from “just another traditional Conservative.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from the race, but some close to him express antipathy towards Hall, leading Hossain’s team to believe they have support within the party, including individuals in Downing Street.

Ben Mallet, campaign manager for Shaun Bailey’s previous mayoral bid in 2021, plays a central role in Hossain’s team.

Hossain’s slimmed-down team also includes additional staff handling digital communications and policy.

If selected, Hossain could receive financial backing from Nick Candy, who has previously contributed significant funds to Conservative campaigns.

The announcement of the candidate election result is scheduled for July 19, giving the winner nine months to prove that the Tories are still determined to regain power in London.