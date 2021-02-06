Starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, Apne was one of the most-loved films of 2007, which keeps garnering huge viewership on television premieres even after so many years of its release. So, when the makers announced a sequel to the successful film in November 2020 with the Deols, fans were overjoyed.

What makes Apne 2 an even more special film is the fact that apart from the three Deols, it will also star Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol in an important role. The young actor debuted on the silver screen in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, a film directed by his father.

From what we hear, Karan Deol plays the role of a boxer in the sequel and to get into the skin of his character, he will soon start his preparations. An online publication reports that the makers are set to rope in international trainers to help the young actor with his boxing training.

“Apne 2 makers are in talks with boxing trainers that worked on Creed (2015) and Ali (2001) to train Karan Deol for Apne 2. Anthony Martins had worked on Creed, while Darrell Foster had worked on Ali and either of the two might come onboard to help Karan with the training. It is important that Karan trains in the sport well before he starts shooting for the film which is expected to roll after April,” informs a source close to the development.

Reportedly, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby will reprise their original roles from Apne. The makers are set to shoot the film in Punjab and London. Produced by Deepak Mukut under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Apne 2 is an Anil Sharma directorial.

