Abhishek Bachchan has been in the industry for more than two decades. He has been a part of many successful films and has proved his mettle as an actor.

Today, the actor celebrates his 45th birthday, so let’s look at the list of top 10 performances of the actor…

Yuva

Abhishek made his debut with Refugee (2000), but it was the 2004 release Yuva that gave his career a boost as his performance in the movie was simply amazing and he even won awards for his performance in it.

Dhoom

In 2004, Abhishek featured in Dhoom as ACP Jai Dixit and gave a very good performance in it. It was his first commercially successful film.

Bunty Aur Babli

One of the most memorable characters of Abhishek has to be Bunty from Bunty Aur Babli. The movie was a super hit at the box office, and Abhishek as Bunty was damn good. We are sure his fans are going to miss him as Bunty in the sequel.

Sarkar

In 2005, Abhishek Bachchan teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan for two movies. After Bunty Aur Babli, the two were seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar. Abhishek played the role of Shankar Nagre, Subhash Nagre’s (Big B) son in the film, and impressed everyone with his performance in the movie. He even won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award.

Bluffmaster

2005 was surely a great year for Abhishek as he featured in many films, and most of them were hit at the box office. Bluffmaster is one of the best works of Abhishek and it also did well at the box office.

Guru

If we talk about the best performances of Abhishek, the list is clearly incomplete without Guru. In the Mani Ratnam directorial, Abhishek gave one of the best performances of his career.

Dostana

After 2005, Abhishek mainly featured in serious roles, but he then once again moved towards comedy with the 2008 release Dostana. He was simply fantastic in the film, and his comic timing was outstanding in it.

Raavan

Raavan failed to make a mark at the box office, and it received mixed reviews. But, Abhishek was excellent in the titular role, and once again proved his mettle as an actor.

Bol Bachchan

Abhishek grabbed everyone’s attention with his performance Bol Bachchan. He made us laugh out loud with his antics in the movie.

Breathe: Into The Shadows

Last on the list we have Breathe: Into The Shadows. In 2020, Abhishek made his digital debut with the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows and he gave a damn good performance in it.