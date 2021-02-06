According to reports, Kartik Aaryan’s much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has suffered yet another setback. While almost all projects which came to a halt due to the sudden outbreak of the pandemic resumed production in mid-2020, T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios’ horror-comedy is yet to begin production. If fresh reports are to be believed, the makers have now decided to put the shoot on hold till November.

A publication reports that after wrapping up Ram Madhvani’s thriller Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to complete the pending portions of Dharma Productions’ comic-caper Dostana 2 which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya in lead roles.

A source in the know informs the publication, “The Dostana team is working on the logistics at present, and Kartik is expected to complete the film with Janhvi Kapoor by April. Right after, he is expected to shoot for a Shah Rukh Khan production, directed by Ajay Bahl, and then move on to the Rohit Dhawan directed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) remake, produced by Ekta Kapoor from June.”

The source goes on to add that the Love Aaj Kal (2020) actor is also in talks with a leading producer for a new film which may go on floors in September. “It is in the nascent stage right now, but there is also the Vasan Bala directed superhero film, Phantom under his kitty, which begins later this year,” the source adds.

Revealing details on the constant delay in the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the source says, “The film was first planned to be shot in November last year, however, Kartik was sceptical on travelling outdoors and hence, it was called off. Since then, the makers were trying to take the film on floors in January. However, Tabu, who plays a pivotal role in the film, showed her reservations on shooting the film due to the Covid fear after someone close to her got exposed to the virus.”

The source adds, “The actress has informed the team about her decision to shoot only after getting vaccinated. She is expecting even the crew to be vaccinated to avoid the spread of virus. Since there is no clarity on the vaccination drive reaching out to everyone, the team decided to postpone the schedule and chalk out a plan only once the matching dates are available in later half of the year.”

