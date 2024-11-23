Indian national indicted in US for illegal export of aviation items to Russia

The United States Department of Justice has indicted Sanjay Kaushik, a 57-year-old Indian national, for conspiring to export controlled aviation components to Russian end users in violation of the Export Control Reform Act. Arrested in Miami on October 17, Kaushik was formally indicted on November 21.

According to federal prosecutors, Kaushik is accused of conspiring to unlawfully acquire aerospace goods and technology from the United States for entities in Russia. These activities allegedly began in March 2023, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kaushik and his associates purchased aviation items under false pretenses, claiming they were intended for his Indian company. However, the goods were reportedly destined for Russian end users.

One specific charge involves the attempted illegal export of an Attitude Heading Reference System (AHRS), a critical navigation and flight control component. The system, which requires a license from the US Department of Commerce for export to certain countries, was purchased from an Oregon-based supplier. Prosecutors allege that Kaushik and his co-conspirators falsely stated the AHRS would be used in a civilian helicopter by Kaushik’s Indian company.

Federal authorities intercepted the AHRS before it could leave the US. Investigators believe the item was intended for shipment through India to a customer in Russia. The Justice Department emphasized the dual civilian and military applications of such aviation components, which makes their unauthorized export a significant national security concern.

Kaushik faces serious penalties if convicted, including a maximum prison term of 20 years and fines of up to $1 million for each count in the indictment. These charges come amid heightened global scrutiny of export controls, particularly following the geopolitical tensions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The case underscores the US government’s commitment to enforcing strict regulations on the export of sensitive technology, particularly to nations under sanctions or subject to export restrictions.