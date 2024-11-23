6.6 C
New York
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsIndian national indicted in US for illegal export of aviation items to...
Headline news

Indian national indicted in US for illegal export of aviation items to Russia

By: vibhuti

Date:

Sanjay Kaushik is accused of conspiring to unlawfully acquire aerospace goods and technology from the United States for entities in Russia. (Representative image: iStock)

Related stories

Headline news

Indian-American SEC leader spearheads US probes into Gautam Adani bribery scandal

The US has launched two simultaneous investigations against Indian...
Headline news

Musk and Ramaswamy unveil radical vision to slash bureaucracy and revamp US governance

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, appointed as the incoming...
Headline news

Children’s wellbeing ‘under threat’ in 2050, warns UNICEF

Demographic shifts, worsening climate change and rapid technological transformation...
Headline news

India reclaims top spot as leading source of students to the US after 15 years, surpassing China

India has reclaimed its position as the leading source...
Headline news

Biden clears Ukraine to use long-range missiles, China calls for ceasefire

US President Joe Biden has cleared Kyiv to use...

The United States Department of Justice has indicted Sanjay Kaushik, a 57-year-old Indian national, for conspiring to export controlled aviation components to Russian end users in violation of the Export Control Reform Act. Arrested in Miami on October 17, Kaushik was formally indicted on November 21.

According to federal prosecutors, Kaushik is accused of conspiring to unlawfully acquire aerospace goods and technology from the United States for entities in Russia. These activities allegedly began in March 2023, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kaushik and his associates purchased aviation items under false pretenses, claiming they were intended for his Indian company. However, the goods were reportedly destined for Russian end users.

One specific charge involves the attempted illegal export of an Attitude Heading Reference System (AHRS), a critical navigation and flight control component. The system, which requires a license from the US Department of Commerce for export to certain countries, was purchased from an Oregon-based supplier. Prosecutors allege that Kaushik and his co-conspirators falsely stated the AHRS would be used in a civilian helicopter by Kaushik’s Indian company.

Federal authorities intercepted the AHRS before it could leave the US. Investigators believe the item was intended for shipment through India to a customer in Russia. The Justice Department emphasized the dual civilian and military applications of such aviation components, which makes their unauthorized export a significant national security concern.

Kaushik faces serious penalties if convicted, including a maximum prison term of 20 years and fines of up to $1 million for each count in the indictment. These charges come amid heightened global scrutiny of export controls, particularly following the geopolitical tensions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

- Advertisement -

The case underscores the US government’s commitment to enforcing strict regulations on the export of sensitive technology, particularly to nations under sanctions or subject to export restrictions.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-American SEC leader spearheads US probes into Gautam Adani bribery scandal

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Kanye West plans a bold vow renewal with Bianca Censori amid divorce rumors

Entertainment 0
Kanye West is reportedly preparing a vow renewal ceremony...

Diljit Dosanjh criticizes double standards on alcohol censorship in Indian entertainment, calls artists as ‘soft targets’

Entertainment 0
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has openly criticized...

Abhishek Bachchan reflects on ‘I Want To Talk,’ trusting directors, and ‘rebirth as an actor’

Entertainment 0
Abhishek Bachchan is earning widespread praise for his performance...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc