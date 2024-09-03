Indian-American guitar prodigy Maya Neelakantan makes history on America’s Got Talent with metallica cover

Eleven-year-old Maya Neelakantan has made waves on “America’s Got Talent” (AGT) by performing a cover of Metallica’s iconic track “Master Of Puppets,” marking a historic moment as it is the first time the legendary band has allowed their music to be performed on the show.

Neelakantan’s rendition of the thrash metal classic captivated the audience and judges alike during the quarter-finals, blending her Indian classical music background with Metallica’s heavy riffs, creating a truly unique and memorable performance.

Before stepping on stage, Maya shared her excitement and the significance of the moment. “I’m the first act Metallica have ever given permission to play on AGT. I really want to make Metallica proud,” she said. The young guitarist did not disappoint, delivering a performance that showcased her extraordinary talent and creativity.

She tuned in her electric guitar to emulate the sound of a sitar, infusing a distinctive cultural twist into the metal anthem. The result was a performance that was as innovative as it was powerful, bridging two vastly different musical worlds.

The judges were thoroughly impressed by Maya’s performance. Simon Cowell, known for his candid and often harsh critiques, was full of praise. “You’re just one of these people who’s got a god-given talent… this is something you’ve got to do for the rest of your life because you’re so good at this,” Cowell remarked.

Cowell also acknowledged the rarity of the opportunity Maya was given, adding, “I gotta say a big, big thank you to Metallica for giving you that song. That doesn’t happen very often.”

Neelakantan’s gratitude was evident as she reflected on her performance. “It was just amazing. I’m so happy I had the honor of playing ‘Master of Puppets’ by Metallica for the first time on AGT. So thank you Metallica and thank you to the Cliff Burton family for making this possible,” she said, expressing her appreciation for the band and the late bassist Cliff Burton’s family, who played a role in making her performance possible.

Neelakantan’s journey to the AGT stage has been marked by dedication and a deep passion for music. Earlier this year, she auditioned for the show, impressing the judges with her skills and earning a spot in the competition.

Since then, she has been honing her craft with guidance from some of the genre’s legends. She revealed that she had the opportunity to meet with Gary Holt of Slayer, as well as Alex Skolnick and Eric Peterson of Testament, who helped her refine her metal guitar playing. These interactions with seasoned musicians have undoubtedly contributed to Maya’s growth as an artist, allowing her to bring a fresh perspective to her performances.

Maya’s appearance on AGT comes at a time when Metallica’s music has experienced a resurgence in popularity, particularly among younger audiences. Last year, the band’s drummer, Lars Ulrich, spoke with NME about the renewed interest in their music, largely thanks to its use in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. The show featured Master Of Puppets during a climactic scene in the season 4 finale, introducing the song to a whole new generation of fans.

Ulrich noted the impact of the show, saying, “We see a lot of 13 to 14-year-olds coming for the first time. There’s always been a coming-of-age element to our shows, and just look at the Stranger Things phenomenon of last summer. That came out of nowhere and all of a sudden introduced Metallica to a whole other set of younger people.”

Neelakantan’s performance on AGT is a testament to the enduring appeal of Metallica’s music and the power of innovation in art. By blending her classical Indian music background with the raw energy of thrash metal, Maya has not only honored the legacy of Metallica but also carved out a space for herself in the world of music. Her historic performance has set a new benchmark on AGT and has opened doors for more cultural fusion in mainstream media.